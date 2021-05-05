GARDNER – Bo Robison won the javelin in the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational.
Robison had a mark of 190 feet, 5 inches to claim gold in the meet Friday, April 30.
Mackenzie Kuehl and Jade Meade placed first and second in the javelin. Kuehl won the event with a mark of 130-0. Meade placed fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put.
Girls Placers
Maddie Pitzer was runner-up in the high jump. She placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Maggie Kauk placed second in the long jump. Hailey Schlup was third.
Addy Jones was third in the 400-meter dash.
Keana Palmer finished third in the shot put.
The Paola Lady Panthers placed third in the 4x800-meter relay.
Marina Johnson was fourth in the 800-meter run.
Paola was fourth in the 4x400-meter relay.
The Lady Panthers were fifth in the 4x100-meter relay.
Boys Placers
Braeden Whitehurst placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Jake Karr was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Cadin Rhamy placed third in the shot put. Isaac Brakner was fifth.
Rhamy finished fifth in the discus.
