230222_mr_spt_lou_girls_01

EUDORA – Adyson Ross took over the final four and a half minutes of a sweet Valentine's Day victory for Louisburg, scoring the Lady Cats' last nine points against the Eudora Cardinals.

Ross made four free throws, a jump shot and a 3-pointer in a four-point, 38-34, win on the road Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.