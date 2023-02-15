EUDORA – Adyson Ross took over the final four and a half minutes of a sweet Valentine's Day victory for Louisburg, scoring the Lady Cats' last nine points against the Eudora Cardinals.
Ross made four free throws, a jump shot and a 3-pointer in a four-point, 38-34, win on the road Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Ross sank a 3-pointer to give the Lady Cats some breathing room, 32-26, with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter. She sank an outside jump shot with 2:14 to go, making it 34-29.
It was a two-point game, 34-32, when Ross stepped to the line to sink a pair of free throws on the bonus with 33 seconds left in regulation. She was back on the line for the double bonus with 0.9 seconds to go and sealed the win with two more free throws.
Ross finished with a game-high 14 points for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Eudora scored the first two points of the game, but Louisburg owned the rest of the frame. The Lady Cats closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run.
Louisburg held a 13-11 edge in the second quarter for a seven-point, 20-13, lead at the intermission.
Eudora used an 11-6 advantage in the third quarter to pull within two points, 26-24.
Emma Lohse sank a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, increasing the lead to 29-24.
Neither team scored over the next two minutes. Ross ended the drought with a 3-pointer to make it a six-point game with 4:29 left to go.
Eudora answered with a 3-pointer. Ross sank a jump shot at the other end of the floor.
Eudora closed within two points, 34-32, with another 3-pointer.
The Cardinals had to put Ross on the line twice in the final 33.9 seconds, and she made them pay both times.
Ross sank two on the bonus and added another pair of free throws on the double bonus to put a bow on the Valentine's Day victory.
Lohse sank four field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added three free-throws to finish with 13 points.
Ashley Branine posted six points. Ava Baker and Delanie Tally also scored.
