PAOLA — Being mentally prepared for what to do if a stranger attacks could be the difference between life and death.
The Ali Kemp Educational (TAKE) Foundation is on a mission to make sure women are prepared to defend themselves.
More than 20 girls and women were at the Paola Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 6, for the 11th annual self-defense class organized by the Paola Police Department, instructed by TAKE and sponsored by the Olathe Medical Center.
Jill Leiker, a two-time karate woman of the year, instructed the class. She had a middle school gymnasium full of girls and women eager to learn what to do if today the unthinkable did not happen to someone else but happened to them.
The foundation was formed in memory of Ali Kemp, who was murdered in 2002 at the age of 19 while working at a neighborhood pool in Johnson County. Ali Kemp was attacked and murdered while working at a pool during broad daylight.
When she was taken from the Kemps, the family wanted to make sure no other family lost their little girl, organizing The Ali Kemp Educational (TAKE) Foundation.
People somehow feel protected and safe, thinking it will never happen to them, Roger Kemp said. It is a mindset that has to change.
Kemp was recognized for the TAKE Foundation and the self-defense class that continues to save lives with the Presidential Citizen’s Medal which he was presented with at the White House by President Obama.
Thinking about what to do to defend ourselves needs to be on every woman’s to-do list, Leiker said.
“We as women are called upon every day to do lots things,” Leiker said. “If you got up and made a list this morning and there were 10 things on it that you needed to do today, there is a real high probability none of those things had to do with you. It was all about doing things for everybody else.
“This is all about you,” she said. “No one wakes up in the morning and says this is the day it is going to happen. Today is so valuable to you and your family. My hope is that you share this with other people.”
Leiker started with the four most vulnerable places to deter an attack, striking at the eyes, nose, throat and groin.
Before one can do this, they have to be prepared, Leiker said. They have to ask the question, what would I do if I was attacked right now?
“How can we look at our lives every single day?” she asked. “How can we take one question and apply it everything we do? What would I do if it happened now? And you answer that question. If I am at the grocery store parking lot and someone approaches me with bad intentions, what am I going to do? If the doorbell rings and I open the door and a bad guy or a bad girl are there, what can I do?”
Women who have not thought about the question and prepared and trained for their response are more likely to become victims, Leiker said.
“If they have not thought about it, they are going to freeze,” Leiker said. “We are going to take that away. We have to take that freeze factor away.
“We know the bad guy doesn’t like light, he doesn’t like sound and he doesn’t have much time,” she said. “We are looking for loud crazy sound. If you can interject any change into that, you have a better chance to get away. We have to take more time and draw attention to us. We are talking about crazy sound.”
Leiker taught the two-hour class, taking the women through different situations and ways to counter their attacker.
The women trained on how to use leverage and movement to ward off an attack and also to create space and get away from the attacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.