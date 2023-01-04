PAOLA — Nine seniors led the Paola boys basketball team back to the Class 4A state tournament.
The Paola Panthers had all hands on deck, and needed every hand, to defeat the Tonganoxie Chieftains, punching their ticket to state with a 51-37 victory in the Class 4A substate championship game Saturday, March 5.
Paola seniors Logan Newkirk, Trey Moala, Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy and Caden Marcum rose to the occasion, posting all 17 points in a 17-12 fourth quarter tally to seal the victory.
Seniors Ayden Morris, Logan Newkirk, Carson Boehm, Joel Feldman, Jonas Sanders, Marcum, Moala, Picek and Rhamy have played together since middle school.
It was Paola’s first trip to state since 2016.
The Paola Panthers (15-7) played the Andale Indians (16-6) in first-round action at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
The Paola Panther boys basketball team (15-8) went toe-to-toe with the Andale Indians (17-6) in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament.
The score was tied twice, and the lead changed hands just once as Paola fell to Andale by 10 points, 62 to 52, on Thursday, March 10.
Moala had one of the best games of his career in his final high school game, posting a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. He added five steals, four blocked shots and one assist.
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Paola Panther basketball team are: Carson Boehm, Joel Feldman, Caden Marcum, Trey Moala, Ayden Morris, Kale Murdock, Logan Newkirk, Jett Osbern, Max Perry, Dalton Picek, Patrick Reeder, Caden Rhamy, Eli Richmond, Jonas Sanders, Noah Stringham, Landon Taylor and Fischer Woolsey.
Paola is coached by Ryan Oshel, Kyle Patrick and Tommy Morris. Team managers are Delaney Johnson, Kara Helms, Jayla Derrell and Matthew Skeens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.