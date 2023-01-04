230104_mr_spt_paoboys

The Paola Panther boys basketball team was one of eight teams in Class 4A to win substate titles, finishing the season in the state tournament in Salina. Paola was 15-8 on the season.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Nine seniors led the Paola boys basketball team back to the Class 4A state tournament.

The Paola Panthers had all hands on deck, and needed every hand, to defeat the Tonganoxie Chieftains, punching their ticket to state with a 51-37 victory in the Class 4A substate championship game Saturday, March 5.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos