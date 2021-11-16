PAOLA — The annual Paola senior versus junior girls powderpuff flag football game was a defensive gem.
The Paola seniors came back from a 6-0 deficit with two second-half scores for a 13-6 victory at Panther Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
“We always do it this time of year in hopes that it will help families in need in our community during the holiday seasons,” said Lisa Collier, event sponsor and Paola High School math department chair. “It is always something that our juniors and seniors look forward to.
“They actually practice for three evenings prior to the actual game,” Collier said. “You would not believe how seriously they take it. But, it is all in good fun, and it was a great night for a great cause.”
Fans were asked to bring canned goods or other non-perishable food items or a donation of $5 at the gate to benefit the Paola Association for Church Action food pantry. The powderpuff game raised more than $500 as well as canned goods and other food items.
The juniors struck first, scoring on a touchdown run by Maggie Kauk with 1:33 left in the first half. Bailey Gagnebin set up the drive with an interception.
While the juniors kept the seniors on their heels in the opening half, the seniors owned the second half.
Emersyn Smith had a touchdown run to tie the game at 6-6 with 4:12 left in regulation.
Mikayla White turned in the play of the game, darting down the sideline on a 30-yard touchdown run for the seniors with 1:04 on the clock.
Kate Ediger threw a one-point conversion pass to Hannah Billesbach, making the final score 13-6.
Ediger intercepted a pass to seal the victory.
Smith had a 20-yard run in the first half as the seniors put together a drive. Ediger followed with a 12-yard run. Ediger completed a pass to White to keep the chains moving.
The junior defense bent, but did not break, holding the seniors to take the ball over on downs.
Eden Troxel had a 20-yard run for a first down for the juniors on a misdirection run. The drive stalled with a false start and a fumble.
Gagnebin picked off a pass, and the juniors capitalized with the touchdown run by Kauk.
Junior quarterback Ava Kehl completed a pass to Maddie Pitzer in the second half. Troxel had a big run. Kauk sprinted down the near sideline for 30 yards with a touchdown-saving stop for the seniors by Brooklyn Harmon.
Ediger made a huge stop. Smith had another key stop.
Anna Phillips thwarted the drive with an interception for the seniors.
White broke free on a 20-yard run. She then took off on a 30-yard run. Smith capped the drive with a touchdown run.
Smith made her seventh stop of the game, leading all seniors in stops. Ediger followed with a big stop. The seniors got the ball back with less than two minutes left in regulation.
Smith had a big run. Phillips had a 15-yard run. White put on her track shoes for a 30-yard sprint to pay dirt. Ediger added an insurance point with a pass to Billesbach.
Pitzer had a big interception for one of the highlights from the defensive battle.
Senior players were: Hannah Billesbach, Kilee Slyter, Gracie Richmond, Emersyn Smith, Brooklyn Harmon, Emma Bishop, Jayda Logan, Madison Doty, Emma Boehm, Bryn Grandon, Madison Bell, Mikayla White, Anna Phillips, Mckenzie Kuehl and Autumn Craig. Coaches were: Caden Rhamy, Gus Wright, Kody Hendrickson, and Jon Earlywine.
Junior players were: Maddie Pitzer, Ella Foster, CJ Ova, Jacie Collier, Paityn Hughes, Molly Eilts, Jayla Derrell, Bailey Gagnebin, Maggie Kauk, Grace Bull, Brett Hudgeons, Kate Smith, Ava Kehl, Grace Kinaman, Peyton Williams, Halle Schlegel, Hope Bishop, and Eden Troxel. Coaches were: Jett Osbern, Landon Taylor, Charlie Zeller and Cale Fleming.
Cheerleaders for the powderpuff game were: Sheldon Martin, Layne Anderson, Brody Stewart, Cutter Meade, Seth Aistrup, Kale Murdock, Zach Donahue, Noah Gerken, Tanner Petillo, Hayden Worden, and John Klingele. Cheerleaders coaches were Carlie Stallbaumer and Kayel Mahanke.
Announcers for the game were Eli Richmond and Charlie Zeller.
Serving as referees were Principal Jeff Hines and Athletic Director Darin Gagnebin.
