PAOLA – The Paola Panthers had all hands on deck, and needed every hand, to defeat the Tonganoxie Chieftains, punching their ticket to state with a 51-37 victory in the Class 4A substate championship game Saturday, March 5.
It was a low-scoring contest to start, with the Panthers holding an 8-5 edge in the first quarter.
A 16-6 second-quarter run gave Paola some breathing room at the half, leading by 13 points, 24-11.
Tonganoxie only sank five field goals in the third quarter, but four of them were 3-pointers as the Chieftains cut the margin to nine points, 34-25, heading into the final frame.
Paola seniors Logan Newkirk, Trey Moala, Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy and Caden Marcum rose to the occasion, posting all 17 points in a 17-12 fourth quarter tally to seal the victory.
Nine seniors led the Paola Panthers to the substate championship. Carson Boehm, Joel Feldman, Caden Marcum, Trey Moala, Ayden Morris, Logan Newkirk, Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy and Jonas Sanders have played together since middle school.
“They deserve it, as hard as they have worked over the last four years, and even before that, in middle school,” Paola coach Ryan Oshel said. “This group of kids has grown up together in this town.
“To win any substate is special,” he said. “To win it at home is really great. You don’t have an opportunity to do that on your home court very often. You always love playing in front of your crowd.”
Oshel is taking the Paola Panthers to the Class 4A state tournament to wrap up his first season as head coach.
It is Paola's first trip to state since 2017. Paola (15-7) will play in first-round action at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on Thursday, March 10.
“I was lucky,” he said. “I inherited a great group of kids. They played hard tonight, and it was the boys who earned it.”
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Paola Panther basketball team are: Carson Boehm, Joel Feldman, Caden Marcum, Trey Moala, Ayden Morris, Kale Murdock, Logan Newkirk, Jett Osbern, Max Perry, Dalton Picek, Patrick Reeder, Caden Rhamy, Eli Richmond, Jonas Sanders, Noah Stringham, Landon Taylor and Fisher Woolsey. Paola is coached by Ryan Oshel, Kyle Patrick and Tommy Morris. Team managers are Delaney Johnson, Kara Helms, Jayla Derrell and Matthew Skeens.
Paola shared the moment with the Rat Pack students, cheerleaders and band members who were invited onto the court to celebrate with boys basketball team.
The Panthers led by double figures in the second, third and fourth quarters, but the Chieftains would not go away. Tonganoxie clawed their way back in it, closing to within one-point, 34-33, with less than six minutes left in regulation.
The Paola Panthers would not be denied, closing out the game with a 17 to 4 run to hoist the Class 4A substate championship trophy.
“We knew how dangerous they were,” Oshel said. “No lead was going to be safe with the way they shoot the ball.
“We came up with some big plays when we needed to,” he said. “We got some big rebounds, we made some stops and we knocked down some shots.”
Moala brought a huge hometown crowd to their feet with a first-quarter dunk as Paola opened the game on an 8-2 run.
The crowd, that atmosphere with the Rat Pack and the fans, gave Paola a huge home court advantage for the substate championship game. Moala said.
“It is just really awesome to win it with these guys,” Moala said. “We have all been together since middle school. To win it at home means everything. We got to win it in front of our crowd and our family.
“Everyone stepped up for us tonight,” he said. “Everyone made plays. Even the guys who didn’t get on the court brought energy for us. And the crowd was amazing.”
Rhamy muscled up for the Panthers with some big time boards off the offensive glass. He got an offensive rebound and then put back, on an incredible reach and throw back. Rhamy grabbed another big rebound the next time down the floor, finishing with the bucket to make it 18-5.
Moala sank an inside basket, Newkirk hit a jump shot and Marcum followed with a baseline layup with less than one minute to go in the second quarter. Newkirk finished off the frame with a 3-pointer for the 24-11 lead at the intermission.
Tonganoxie would not quit in the second half. The Chieftains had a steal and drained a 3-pointer at the other end to make it a seven-point game, 29-22.
Marcum drove for an inside shot. Newkirk hit a jumper from the top of the key, increasing the lead to 11 points, 33-22.
Tonganoxie hit another 3-pointer to make it an eight-point game, 33-25, with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
The Chieftains had a steal, but senior guard Ayden Morris blocked a shot for the Panthers. Morris got the ball ahead to Marcum who was fouled on a layup. Newkirk thwarted another Tonganoxie possession with a steal. Paola took a nine-point lead, 34-25, into the fourth quarter.
Tonganoxie opened the quarter with a 3-pointer. The Chieftains had a steal and put down another 3-pointer from the same spot on the baseline, making it a three-point game, 34-31, with 6:22 left in regulation.
Paola turned the ball over. Tonganoxie sank a jump shot, making it a one-point game, 34-33.
It was all black and gold the rest of the way. The Panthers ended the game on a 17-4 run.
Rhamy drew a foul and made the basket. He missed the bonus free throw, but Picek was there for the rebound and put back as Paola made It 38-33.
Newkirk hit a clutch jump shot to make it 41-33. Rhamy made an inside basket to push the lead back to double digits, 43-33, with 2:55 on the clock.
Picek got a great pass in the lane from Morris and drew the foul with 1:47 left in regulation. He sank both of the free throws to make it 45-34.
Picek, Morris and Newkirk hit big free throws down the stretch as Paola went on to win it by 17 points, 51-37.
Newkirk led the Paola Panthers with 15 points. Moala finished with 11 points. Picek posted nine points. Rhamy had eight points. Marcum and Morris also scored.
Opening Round
Marcum, Moala, Picek and Rhamy posted double figures to lead the Paola Panthers to a 20-point, 56-36, victory against the Chanute Blue Comets in the first round of the substate tournament Wednesday, March 2.
Paola held an 11-5 edge in the first quarter, and went on a 14-5 second-quarter run. The Panthers led by 13 points at the intermission, 25-12.
After being outscored 15-13 in the third quarter, the Paola Panthers closed out the game with an 18-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Picek and Rhamy were team captains for the Panthers.
Marcum led Paola with 12 points. Moala, Picek and Rhamy posted 10 points each.
Newkirk finished with eight points. Sanders and Taylor also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.