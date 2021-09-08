PAOLA — Seven letter-winners are back to lead the Lady Panther volleyball team, including five seniors.
Senior outside hitter Mackenzie Kuehl and senior setter Miayla White are third-year letter-winners.
Senior defensive specialist Emersyn Smith, middle blocker Emma Bishop and defensive specialist Gracie Richmond are two-year letter winners.
Junior outside hitter Maggie Kauk and junior setter Maddie Pitzer are two-year letter-winners.
Bishop, Kuehl, White, Pitzer and Kauk are returning starters. Thirty-two players are out for the program, which fields freshman, junior varsity and varsity.
Sophomore defensive specialist Taryn Marcum is one of the players to keep an eye on this season. Marcum played junior varsity last season.
Coach Kirby Kenny is in her fourth season with the program.
“Paola team goals are to finish high in the Frontier League and continue to have a winning record,” Kenny said.
“Commitment to the squad from all team members is one of our keys to being successful,” she said. “Excelling in our strengths on the court is also key.”
The Frontier League is always tough, and this season is no exception. Spring Hill, the defending league champions, is one of the teams to beat this season, Kenny said.
