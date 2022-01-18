PAOLA — The Paola Panther wrestling team basically had a win and a draw in duals against Emporia and Topeka-Seaman.
Paola and Emporia tied at 40-40 in the opening dual of the night Tuesday, Jan. 11. It went to the tie-breaker rules. Both teams had six pins and a major decision. The dual then went to opens and Paola lost with two opens compared to one for Emporia.
Sam Shore fought off his back in an incredible 1 minute and 43 seconds in the opening round of his 170-pound bout against Topeka-Seaman. He brought the Paola bench and crowd to their feet with a reversal to a pin combination in the second round. The Panthers ended the evening with a 52-30 dual victory against Topeka-Seaman.
The Lady Panthers lost two hard-fought duals, taking both Emporia and Topeka-Seaman to the final match of the duals. Paola lost to Emporia by a score of 36-30 and lost a 24-21 dual against Topeka-Seaman.
The triangular between Paola, Emporia and Topeka-Seaman lasted for more hours, ending at 10:30 p.m.
Kaiden Powell (106 pounds) and Xander Meinig (113 pounds) opened the dual against Emporia with back-to-back pins. Paola was opened at 120 pounds. Ryan Piankov had a pin in his 126-pound match. Macoy Johnson had a pin at 132 pounds to make it 24-6. Tyce Allen won a 14-5 decision at 138 pounds. Sheldon Martin had a pin at 145 pounds.
Charlie Zeller, making his return to the mat after an injury during the football season, was dominant with a pin at 152 pounds. Braden Whitehurst led 4-2 in his 160-pound match and was pinned. Shore lost a major decision. Logan Latto was pinned at 182 pounds. Ayklen Pennington was pinned at 195 pounds. Paola was open at 220 pounds. Drake Bartlett was pinned at 285 pounds.
Powell opened the dual against Topeka-Seaman with a pin. Meinig was open. Paola was open at 120 pounds.
The Panthers went on a four-pin run to take control of the dual. Pankov, Johnson, Allen and Martin all won with big pins. Zeller scored a 13-4 major decision. Whitehurst was pinned. Shore got the momentum back with a comeback for an electrifying pin. Latto and Pennington were pinned. Paola was open at 220 pounds. Bartlett ended the dual with a pin.
Bailey Donahue got the Lady Panthers their first win against Emporia with a pin at 120 pounds. Kailyn Younger was open at 126 pounds. Jailynn Taylor had a pin at 132 pounds. Bryan Grandon followed with a pin at 138 pounds. Cameryn Mather had a pin at 143 pounds.
Kylee Slyter was pinned at 109 pounds. Addison Stamper was pinned at 115 pounds. Kayleigh Wurtz was pinned at 235 pounds.
Slyter won a 4-3 decision to start off the dual against Topeka-Seaman.
Stamper was pinned. Donahue and Younger answered with pins for Paola. Taylor was pinned. Grandon was pinned. Mather was open. Wutz was pinned.
