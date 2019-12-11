PAOLA — Two sluggish quarters derailed the Paola Lady Panthers in their season opener against the Baldwin Lady Bulldogs.
A four-point first quarter and eight-point fourth quarter proved to be too much for Paola to overcome in the 48-41 loss on Friday, Dec. 6.
Baldwin opened the game with a 13-4 run in the first quarter.
Brayden Hanf and Kate Ediger each sank a basket to put Paola on the scoreboard.
The Lady Panthers got right back in it with a 17-10 run in the second quarter.
Paola got the ball inside to Hanf, and she finished, posting nine of her 10 points in the frame. Hanf sank four field goals and a free throw in the frame.
The Lady Panthers added to their lead with a 12-7 edge in the third quarter, taking a 33-30 lead into the final frame.
Baldwin dominated the last eight minutes, outscoring Paola 18-8 to win it by seven points.
Madison Bryant sank a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Ediger made a basket and a free throw.
Paola struggled at the free-throw line, sinking just 12 of 26 attempts.
Ediger led Paola with 11 points. She made four field goals and three free throws. Ediger scored in all four quarters.
Hanf hit double figures with 10 points. Bryant had seven points.
Trinity McDow posted six points. She scored five of the six points in the second half.
Dakiah Yates, Morgan Clark and Macaela Garrett also scored for Paola.
The Lady Panthers made 14 field goals with one 3-pointer. Paola sank 12 of 26 from the line.
The Lady Panthers are in action this week in the Paola Invitational. The tournament wraps up Friday, Dec. 13. The games will be held at Paola High School.
