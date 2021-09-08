200923_mr_spt_tennis_02

Alysa Kelley fires a shot over the net for the Lady Panthers.

 File Photo

PAOLA — Six girls are out for the Lady Panther tennis team, including two returning letter-winners.

Back to lead the team are senior Alysa Kelley and junior Rachel Reimer.

Kelley is a three-year letter winner. Reimer also has three varsity letters.

Seniors Emma Kerley and Jayda Logan are out for the first time.

Juniors Bailey Gagnebin and Brett Hudgeons are also first-year players.

“It is a good group of girls,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “They are working hard and having fun.”

Paola had its home opener against Basehor-Linwood on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Lady Panthers are back home for a varsity and junior varsity quad Monday, Sept. 27.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.