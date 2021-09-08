PAOLA — Six girls are out for the Lady Panther tennis team, including two returning letter-winners.
Back to lead the team are senior Alysa Kelley and junior Rachel Reimer.
Kelley is a three-year letter winner. Reimer also has three varsity letters.
Seniors Emma Kerley and Jayda Logan are out for the first time.
Juniors Bailey Gagnebin and Brett Hudgeons are also first-year players.
“It is a good group of girls,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “They are working hard and having fun.”
Paola had its home opener against Basehor-Linwood on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Lady Panthers are back home for a varsity and junior varsity quad Monday, Sept. 27.
