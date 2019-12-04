PAOLA — The Paola Panther boys basketball team returns six letter-winners and three starters.
Guard Ryan Wokutch was a second-team Spotlight selection last season.
Wokutch posted nine points and three steals per game.
“Ryan played as hard as anyone we had,” Paola coach David Cash said. “He brought a toughness to our team by the way he played.”
Center Trey Moala and guard Grant Penn were honorable mention selections.
Moala is one of a few players in Panther basketball history to start as a freshman. Moala was one of the team’s leaders in rebounds.
Penn was a team leader on and off the court.
Thirty-five players are out for the Paola Panther program. Coach Cash enters his 26th season with the team and 24th as head coach.
Paola is looking to build on its 5-16 record from a year ago.
The Panthers return a couple of players who were injured for most of last season in forward Lamont Hill and guard Evan Phillips.
Hill is a talented post player who can score and rebound. Phillips can run the offense and is a strong perimeter shooter.
Paola also returns forwards Bo Robison and Fletcher Aude.
Robison will have a presence in the post. He can drive the lane and is a tough defender. Aude is a hard-nosed player with a physical presence.
“Our goals are always the same, to compete for a league championship and try to get to state,” Cash said. “We also want to play hard and play together.”
It is a tough league, Cash said, featuring Class 4A state champion Piper.
“The league will be very competitive, with Piper and Bonner Springs being pretty good,” he said.
