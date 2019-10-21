PAOLA – Six players had touchdown runs for the Paola Panthers in a 56-3 victory against the Eudora Cardinals on senior night.
Senior running backs Connor Hasz, Evan Phillips and Kaden Shay had touchdown runs in their final regular season home game at Panther Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18.
Quarterback Garrett Williams and running backs Brock Pitzer and Fletcher Aude also had touchdown runs for the Panthers.
For the seventh week in a row, the Paola Panthers scored on their first possession of the game. Paola capped an eight-play, 65-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Williams, making it 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Panther defense, which held Eudora to 76 yards of total offense, forced the Cardinals to punt on their first three possessions.
The Paola Panthers recognized seniors Noah Bowden, Grayden Brenneman, Connor Hasz, Preston Martin, Cody Gray, Jeremy Sloan, Ryan Wokutch, Kaden Shay, Jordan Billesbach, Evan Phillips, Evan Peuser, Mikey Stribling, Javier Castillo, Clayton Essex, Trysten Williamson and Mason Tallcott.
Hasz had a 46-yard touchdown run, his first of three touchdown runs, as Paola doubled the lead to 14-0 in the opening frame.
Paola punted on its third possession, and then closed the game out with six touchdowns in six possessions.
Aude capped a second-quarter drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Ryan Wokutch made the extra-point kick for a 21-0 lead.
Paola would never trail in the game.
Eudora got on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 27-yard field goal.
The Panther defense would not yield a touchdown in the victory. Paola held Eudora to 39 yards rushing, 37 yards passing and four first downs. Paola forced four punts, held Eudora on downs twice, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.
Paola answered the field goal with a 57-yard touchdown run by Hasz for a 28-3 lead at the half.
The Panthers opened the second half with a seven-play, 68-yard touchdown drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by Hasz.
Phillips had a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Shay had a 4-yard touchdown run to take another drive into the end zone.
Ryan Sloan went in at quarterback and handed the ball off to Pitzer for a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final score of the game.
Paola ran the ball 47 times for 373 yards and eight touchdowns. The Panthers averaged 9.94 yards per carry. Paola passed the ball for 47 yards with a total offense of 420 yards.
Hasz ran the ball 13 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Williams had 11 carries for 63 yards and completed three of six passes for 47 yards.
Aude ran the ball nine times for 48 yards. Phillips had three carries for 27 yards, and caught three passes for 47 yards.
Jake Karr led the Panther defense with seven tackles, including three tackles for a loss of yardage.
Williams had an interception. Pitzer recovered a fumble.
Mikey Stribling and Clayton Essex each had four tackles. Kade Johnson, Javier Castillo, Mason “Bull” Talcott and Hasz each had three tackles. Preston Martin, Jackson Earlywine and Phillips each had two tackles.
Wokutch was eight-for-eight on extra-point kicks. He averaged 48.67 yards per kickoff.
Williams had one punt for 33 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.