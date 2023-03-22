PAOLA — Six members of the Paola Community were honored for their work with the Paola Panther wrestling team, Paola basketball programs and sports coverage.
The Paola Panther wrestling family had four members recognized by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
Darvin Willard was named the Class 4A boys regional coach of the year. The Paola Panthers won the Class 4A regional at Fort Scott, qualifying 12 wrestlers for state.
Paola placed fourth in the state tournament. The Paola Panthers were the Frontier League champions.
Paola High School Principal Jeff Hines was named the Class 4A boys administrator of the year. Hines helps with the organization of events. He also serves as the public address announcer for home duals and tournaments.
Joe Knecht was named contributor of the year. Knecht assists high schools with computer services to run the tournaments.
Debbie Martin was selected as the Class 4A boys team support personnel of the year.
Two more honors for Paola were handed out by the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Tim Kelley, Paola school board member, was recognized as the Carp Award winner for volunteering his time to help with the officials table at home basketball games for the Lady Panthers and Panthers. Kelley was nominated for the award by Paola High School Athletic Director Darin Gagnebin.
Miami County Republic sports editor Gene Morris was named the Sportswriter of the Year. Morris was nominated for the award by Osawatomie High School Athletic Director Luke Hall.
