PAOLA — Six seniors are back to set the pace for the Paola cross country program.
Paola is led by seniors Emma Boehm, Samuel Downum, Kelsey Igert, Emma Johnson, Tanner Petillo and Lily Woolsey.
Juniors out for the program are Gavin Carter, Elise Fleming, Cutter Meade and Patrick Reeder.
Sophomores on the roster are Mathew Blackie, Alana Bollinger, Hazel Downum, Brayden Rockers and Devin Trent.
Bollinger was a state qualifier for the Lady Panthers last season, placing 28th in the state meet.
Bollinger, Downum and Igert were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Cross Country team. Bollinger and Downum turned in two of the top 10 times in the area for second-team honors. Igert was honorable mention.
Petillo and Meade ran times of 18:29, landing them on the Spotlight first team. Petillo and Meade both turned in their best times of the season at the Class 4A regional meet in Baldwin. Meade placed 22nd in the league meet. Petillo was 26th.
Blackie, Carter, Downum and Rockers were honorable mention on the Spotlight team.
Freshmen running for the first time in high school competition are Yasmin Rutledge and Logan Walters.
Paola is coached by Ali McCullough and Scott Karr.
