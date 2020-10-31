PAOLA – The Fill Your Tank Let’s Ride benefit motorcycle ride in memory of Michael “Tank” Everhart raised $8,400.
The ride, benefiting Heads Up Brain Injury Support and the Miami County Cancer Foundation, started at Shawnee Cycle Plaza on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.
Motorcyclists braved the rain to make the event happen. Leading the ride this year, taking it safe and slow for everyone was Pat Hewitt.
Alan and Lisa Everhart of Paola, Michael’s parents, presented a check to Michelle Bridges and Jodie Livengood of the Miami County Cancer Foundation and Megan Olson of Heads Up Brain Injury Support.
The Fill Your Tank Let’ Ride motorcyclists rode into Paola on Sunday, Sept. 27, for lunch at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. There was also a 50-50 raffle.
Special Tank ride baseball caps and T-shirts were sold for the event.
Michael “Tank” Everhart is still making a difference as friends and family ride in his memory for a cause in the Fill Your Tank Let’s Ride benefit motorcycle ride.
In his memory, the motorcycle ride raises not only financial support, but also awareness for the Miami County Cancer Foundation and Heads Up Brain Injury Support.
Everhart was not only a service manager at Shawnee Cycle Plaza, but also a friend.
Everhart passed away in June of 2015. He was 29.
He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School in 2003.
Everhart graduated from Pittsburg State with a degree in science technology.
He started working for Reno’s Powersports in the parts department and went to work for Shawnee Cycle Plaza in 2008.
He started a new career in 2014, learning his father’s profession, working with the Elliott Insurance Group in Paola.
Everhart had a huge heart and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed working on motors and tinkering in the garage, and chilling with friends at the lake.
