PAOLA — Every team needs a super fan, someone to lift everyone up when the going gets tough.
The Paola Panther football team has a 12th man right on the sideline with sophomore Matthew Skeens-Mays.
He is always pacing the sideline, following the action on the field.
When there is a key third down conversion play on offense, or when the defense needs a big stop, Skeens-Mays turns to the Paola Rat Pack student section and leads them in a cheer to make some noise.
“Matt loves the game of football and watching his teammates succeed,” Paola Panther football coach Mike Smith said. “He will do anything for the team, whether it be running to grab the tee for the kicker or catching field goals at practice. He loves being part of the team and is happy to help.
“The kids really like him, and they know he wants nothing but the best for them,” Smith said. “He is very knowledgeable about the game of football.”
Matthew Skeens-Mays plays tight end and defensive line.
When he is not on the field, the Paola sophomore is all in for his Panthers.
Even after a tough loss, Skeens-Mays picks up everyone on the team, Paola quarterback Jett Osbern said.
“Matt is just a joy to have around the locker room,” Osbern said. “No matter the outcome of the games, he was always our biggest supporter.
“Whenever one of us has a bad practice, Matt was there to cheer us up and make us laugh,” he said. “Matt thinks of each and every one of us as his brother. I hope he continues to be a joyful presence for those kids on Friday nights.”
