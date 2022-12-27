221228_mr_spt_matthew

Sophomore Matthew Skeens-Mays turns to the Paola Panther Rat Pack Student Section to get them fired up during a home game.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Every team needs a super fan, someone to lift everyone up when the going gets tough.

The Paola Panther football team has a 12th man right on the sideline with sophomore Matthew Skeens-Mays.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos