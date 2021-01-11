PAOLA – The Lady Panthers had a slow start and a tough finish in a 45-30 loss to the Ottawa Cyclones.
Points were at a premium in the first quarter as Paola was outscored 7-6 on Friday, Dec. 18.
Paola held a 14-12 advantage in the second quarter for a one-point, 20-19, lead at the intermission.
Ottawa outscored Paola 17-8 in the third quarter to regain the lead and sealed the win with a 9-2 run in the final frame.
Paola was outscored 20-4 at the free throw line. Ottawa sank 20 of 27 attempts. Paola made just four of 15 from the line.
Kate Ediger led Paola with nine points. Ava Kuehl posted five points. Dakiah Yates, Maggie Kauk and Morgan Clark each had four points. Emersyn Smith and Maddie Pitzer also scored.
The Paola Lady Panthers lost at Spring Hill to the Lady Broncos by a final of 71-29 on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Allisyn Frank led all scorers for Spring Hill with 22 points. She made eight field goals, including one 3-pointer. Frank added five free throws.
Kuehl led Paola with nine points. Ediger had eight points. Yakes, Kauk and Clark also scored.
Meredith Todd posted nine points for the Lady Broncos. Julia Hess and Jenna Wber each had eight points. Cate Milroy, Brookelyn Powell and Kaylee Oakes had six points each. Emily Dowd and Coral Callen also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.