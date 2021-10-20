WINFIELD, Kan. – Drew Smith returned a fumble for the first touchdown of his collegiate career to lead the Southwestern College Moundbuilders to a victory against the University of Saint Mary.
Smith, a graduate of Paola High School, plays linebacker for the Moundbuilders.
He recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in a 44-0 victory against Saint Mary on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Southwestern College, 5-1 in conference play, is ranked No. 20 in the NAIA national polls.
Smith is a senior on the Southwestern College football roster. He has seen action in 25 games for the Moundbuilders the past three seasons.
Smith made his first start for Southwestern College this season. In addition to playing linebacker, Smith is on the Moundbuilders special teams.
During his 25 games, Smith has made 70 tackles. He has played in nine games this season with 22 solo tackles and 24 assisted tackles for 46 total tackles. Smith also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Smith had 19 tackles last season, including nine solo tackles. He also had an interception.
Smith won the Special Teams and Sledgehammer of the week awards with his performance in a 42-21 upset victory against No. 5 Kansas Wesleyan last season. He recovered a fumble in the game played at Salina, and received the coveted turnover belt.
Smith is a 2020 Daktronics NAIA National Football scholar.
Smith was a four-year member of the Paola Panther football team in high school, playing for his father, Mike Smith, the offensive coordinator.
Smith was recruited to play a hybrid defensive position, moving between linebacker and safety like he did for the Paola Panthers.
He is the great-grandson of the late Clifford “Oscar” Durland who played for the Paola Panthers and was a veteran of World War II. Durland was inducted into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. Durland attended every home game, watching from his pickup parked at the top of the hill. The family had a tailgate party for him, recognizing more than 50 years as a proud Paola Panther.
Smith was named the Tri-County Spotlight Defensive Player of the Year his senior season with the Paola Panthers. He was also the V.J. Elson Award winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.