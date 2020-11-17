WINFIELD, Kan. — Drew Smith, a Paola graduate, made some big plays on special teams to help the Southwestern College Moundbuilders remain undefeated with an upset victory against No. 5 ranked Kansas Wesleyan.
Smith won the Special Teams and Sledgehammer of the week awards at Southwestern College.
He recovered a fumble in the game played at Salina, and received the coveted turnover belt.
Southwestern College won the game big, doubling up on Kansas Wesleyan with a final score of 42-21 on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Southwestern College took that momentum with them to St. Mary’s College for a 59-3 victory.
Smith, a junior linebacker, is a 2020 Daktronics NAIA National Football scholar.
Smith has played in four games this season, making nine tackles with five solo tackles.
He played in 10 games last season. Smith was on the field for six games his freshman year.
Smith has played in 20 games for the Southwestern College Moudbuilders, making 33 tackles. He has 16 solo tackles and assisted on 17 tackles. He has one interception.
Drew Smith was a four-year member of the Paola Panther football team in high school, playing for his father, Mike Smith, the offensive coordinator.
He signed with Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan., playing football for his uncle, Brad Griffin, the head coach of the Moundbuilders.
Smith is the great-grandson of the late Clifford “Oscar” Durland who played for the Paola Panthers and was a veteran of World War II.
Durland was inducted into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Smith has learned a lot about the game of football from his father and coach Michael Dumpert.
Smith was named the Tri-County Spotlight Defensive Player of the Year and Elson Award winner his senior season with the Paola Panthers.
Drew is the son of Mike and Angie Smith of Paola.
He is the grandson of Ronnie and Melody Smith and Diana Plummer.
