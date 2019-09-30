PAOLA — For the fourth game in a row the No. 3 ranked Paola Panther football team scored on its first possession of the game.
Paola would march into the end zone on its first three possessions, taking a 21-0 first-quarter lead against rival Spring Hill on Friday, Sept. 27, and went on to win the Frontier League contest 35-7. The Panthers, 4-0, are ranked No. 2 in the state for Class 4A.
Special teams were one of the weapons the Panthers used to take control of the game early against the Broncos.
Connor Hasz returned the opening kickoff 23 yards to set Paola up with great field position, starting the drive at its own 33-yard line. Six plays later, the Panthers scored on a 5-yard touchdown run by Fletcher Aude.
The Paola defense held Spring Hill on its opening drive. Javier Castillo and Clayton Essex blocked the Bronco punt, giving the Panthers a first down at the Spring Hill 29-yard line. Hasz ran for a 29-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Kicker Ryan Wokutch booted the ball out of the end zone for a touchback, putting Spring Hill at its own 20-yard line.
Spring Hill was three-and-out on its second possession. After the punt, Paola took over at the Spring Hill 45-yard line.
Two plays later, the Panthers capitalized on the field position with a 45-yard touchdown run by Hasz.
“We were able to flip the field on them with our special teams,” Paola coach Michael Dumpert said. “Having a kicker who can kick it out of the end zone is a real weapon.”
Wokutch had six kickoffs with an average of 63.17 yards per kick. Only one kickoff was returned against Paola and it went for 20 yards.
Spring Hill answered on its third possession, scoring on a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
Bronco running back Zade Barker had a 7-yard run to move the chains. Quarterback Evan Letellier completed a 16-yard pass to Gage Klutts for a first down at the 46-yard line.
Letellier hit Zach Knowlton on a pass play, picking up 17 yards. The two hooked up again for a 32-yard gain. Barker capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Barrett Gardner kicked the extra-point to make it 21-7 in the first quarter.
Paola put a 14-play, 72-yard drive together but the Spring Hill defense bent and did not break, coming up with a big stop on fourth down on a tackle by Jakob Stovall and Wyatt Dickey.
Spring Hill failed to move the football and the Paola defense forced another three-and-out.
The Bronco defense answered, holding the Panthers on another fourth-down play.
Spring Hill converted on third down to move the chains. Essex sacked Letellier for a loss to open the next set of downs. Essex then tackled Barker for a 4-yard loss. The Broncos were held on third down and forced to punt.
Williams returned the punt 14 yards for the Panthers, taking the ball to the 48-yard line. Aude had a pair of 8-yard runs to move the chains. Williams completed a 28-yard pass to Evan Phillips for a first down and goal. Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the drive, increasing the lead to 28-7 in the second quarter.
Spring Hill picked up a pair of first downs, but failed to convert on third down with 7 yards to go when Letellier was tackled on a rushing play by Jake Karr, Mikey Stribling and Essex.
Paola’s ensuing drive stalled at midfield, and Williams punted the ball 45 yards to pin Spring Hill at its own 5-yard line. The Panther defense forced a three-and-out. A short punt gave Paola the ball at the Spring Hill 25-yard line.
The Panthers capitalized, scoring three plays later on a 17-yard touchdown run by Hasz. Paola led 35-7 in the third quarter and went on to win it by the same final.
Hasz ran the ball 21 times for Paola for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 9.71 yards per carry. Phillips had seven attempts for 71 yards. Aude gained 41 yards on seven carries with one touchdown.
Williams completed two of four passes for 55 yards. He ran the ball 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Essex made 13 tackles for the Panther defense. He had four tackles for a loss of yardage and a quarterback sack.
Eva Peuser, Jackson Earlywine, Williams and Stribling each made six tackles. Karr finished with five tackles. Mason Talcott made four tackles. Damarius Bassett, Isaac Brakner and Hasz each had three tackles.
Letellier completed seven of 17 passes for Spring Hill for 89 yards. He had three carries for 4 yards.
Barker ran the ball 30 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Knowlton had five attempts for 33 yards and caught three passes for 43 yards. Klutts had two receptions for 39 yards.
Bradon Larson led the Spring Hill defense with six tackles. Jackson Rauenzahn made five tackles. Stovall had four tackles. Hunter Willyard, Dominic Scheerer and Dickey each had three tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.