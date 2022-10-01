221005_mr_spt_sh_run_01

The Spring Hill girls cross country team placed first in the Mill Valley Classic. Pictured with the team trophy are (from left) Adelyn O'Hanlon, Kyli Rogers, Payton Hines, Kate Penhallow and Aubrey Meder.

 Submitted Photo

DE SOTO – The Spring Hill girls cross county team won the Mill Creek Classic cross country meet.

The Lady Broncos won the meet Thursday, Sept. 15, despite fighting some illnesses.

