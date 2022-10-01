DE SOTO – The Spring Hill girls cross county team won the Mill Creek Classic cross country meet.
The Lady Broncos won the meet Thursday, Sept. 15, despite fighting some illnesses.
Spring Hill was in a tie with De Soto for the team title and won it on the performance of their sixth runner.
"It was an exciting win due to how close it was, but neither of our programs really put forth our best efforts," Spring Hill coach Brent Smitheran said. "Our squad has been battling some illness these past few weeks.
"It was a fun moral victory, but our girls know that the next few weeks will carry much more weight," Smitheran said. "Our biggest accomplishment from that Thursday was getting a chance to run our regional course."
Kate Penhallow led the Spring Hill girls in the meet, placing second in 22 minutes, 37 seconds.
Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, was sixth in 22:58.
Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, ran a time of 23:02 for seventh place.
Payton Hines, Spring Hill, finished ninth in 23:16. Sophie Rivers, Spring Hill, placed 10th in 23:26. Kylie Rodgers, Spring Hill, was 12th in 24:12.
Hailey Long, Paola, was 13th with a time of 24:16. Jasmine Hunt, Spring Hill, placed 14th in 25:13; Alana Bollinger, Paola, finished 19th in 26:19.
Other area top 30 finishes were: Katelyn Peterson, Paola, 22nd; Elsie Fleming, Paola, 23rd; Adeline Stuebner, Paola, 24th.
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, ran a time of 16:44 to win the boys varsity race.
Calen George, Spring Hill, placed third in 17:32. Devin Trent, Paola, ran a time of 18:18 for 10th place.
Cutter Meade, Paola, was 15th in 18:51. Zachary Anderson, Spring Hill, was 17th in 19:03.
Other area top 40 performances in the boys varsity race were: Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, 22nd; Gavin Carter, Paola, 23rd; Jacob Tysver, Spring Hill, 28th; Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 30th; Micah Sanders, Paola, 36th; Landon Terflinger, Paola, 37th; Caden Cohee, Paola, 38th.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
