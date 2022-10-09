SPRING HILL – For three quarters the Paola Panther football game at Spring Hill against the Broncos was a defensive struggle.
The game was tied 7-7 at the intermission. It was a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter with Spring Hill holding a 14-7 lead.
The fourth quarter, however, was a totally different game with the Panthers and the Broncos combining for 42 points in the final 12 minutes Friday, Oct. 7.
Spring Hill doubled down on Paola in the final frame, outscoring the Panthers 28-14 as the Broncos sealed a 42-21 victory.
The Spring Hill Broncos have won two straight games, improving to 3-3 on the season.
The Paola Panthers have lost three games in a row, falling to 2-4.
Spring Hill turned the game into a track meet in the fourth quarter, scoring three of their four fourth-quarter touchdowns on strikes of 20 or more yards. The Broncos scored on a 20-yard run, 57-yard run and a 49-yard return on a fumble.
Spring Hill struck first Friday night, marching 67 yards in seven plays. Colton McKanna capped the drive with a 40-yard touchdown run, making it 7-0 in the first quarter.
Paola answered in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jett Osbern to Landon Taylor. Taylor had his named called a lot Friday night, making tackles on three consecutive plays in the second quarter.
Spring Hill broke the 7-7 tie with a 1-yard touchdown run by McKanna in the third quarter on a 10-play drive, covering 56 yards.
The Broncos tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage and Trigg Smith intercepted it, giving Spring Hill the ball at the Paola 23-yard line.
McKanna put the ball in the end zone two plays later, scoring his third touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run to make it 21-7.
Paola went to the air to get back in the game, answering with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Osbern to wide out Jace Kerley, closing the gap to 21-14.
Two plays later, Spring Hill pushed it back to a 14-point game, scoring on a 57-yard touchdown run by McKanna. It was his longest run of the night, coming on his fourth touchdown.
Noah Anderson had a 13-yard touchdown run as the Broncos made it 35-14 in the fourth quarter.
JD Troutman returned the kickoff 60 yards, putting Paola at the Spring Hill 27-yard line.
The Panthers capitalized on the field position, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Taylor to make it 35-21.
Paola had a bad snap late in the fourth quarter and Spring Hill picked up the ball, returning it 40 yards for the touchdown to make the final 42-21.
Led by McKanna, Spring Hill ran the ball for 290 yards with 376 yards of total offense. McKanna carried the ball 29 times for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Spring Hill passed the ball for 86 yards. McKanna is averaging 110 rushing yards per game.
The Panthers passed the ball for 129 yards. Paola ran the ball for 85 yards with 214 yards of total offense.
Osbern completed 15 of 30 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor ran the ball 23 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. He caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Kerley had nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Zeller had two catches. Troutman caught one pass.
Kale Murdock and Clayton Younger made seven tackles each to lead the Paola defense. Brody Stewart and Taylor each had six tackles. Dylan Waggerman made five tackles. Wade Enman had four tackles. Cooper Stanchfield and Eli Richmond each had three tackles.
Tyson Beashore completed eight of 18 passes for 83 yards. Brandon Richardson made eight tackles for Spring Hill. Luke Metcalf and Manuel Jara each had two receptions.
