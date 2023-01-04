230111_mr_spt_pao_boys_01

SPRING HILL – Six players scored in a 16-0 first quarter run as the Spring Hill Broncos opened the New Year with a 13-point victory, 45-32, against the rival Paola Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Members of the Spring Hill student section held up signs reading “Prayers for Damar” and “Pray for Damar” for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who was critically injured in a play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, joining millions across the country in prayer.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos