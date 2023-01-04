Spring Hill High School students hold up signs reading "Prayers for Damar" and "Pray for Damar" during the Broncos boys basketball game against the Paola Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 3, joining millions across the country praying for injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.
Spring Hill post player Luke Metcalf (left) contests a shot by Paola forward Eli Richmond during a Frontier League game Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Spring Hill Broncos went on a 16-0 run to open the game and won it by 13 points, 45-32.
Paola guard Patrick Reeder drives the lane against Spring Hill defender Keaton Neal.
Spring Hill guard Elijah Lacey drives for a layup, going the length of the court for the bucket after a steal.
Paola guard Trey Taylor collides with Spring Hill defender Ezra Baker on a drive to the basket.
SPRING HILL – Six players scored in a 16-0 first quarter run as the Spring Hill Broncos opened the New Year with a 13-point victory, 45-32, against the rival Paola Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Members of the Spring Hill student section held up signs reading “Prayers for Damar” and “Pray for Damar” for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who was critically injured in a play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, joining millions across the country in prayer.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a tackle in the game. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.
Teammates, other players and fans came together in prayer and rallied around his Chasing M’s charitable toy drive. Hamlin, a Pittsburgh native who played college football at Pittsburgh, started a GoFundMe page for donations in 2020. The page had surpassed $6.1 million as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4.
Eight players scored in the victory for Spring Hill at home.
After the 16-0 blitz in the first quarter, it was a three-point game the rest of the way.
Cooper D’Albini scored four points in the opening frame to lead the Broncos.
Evan Brown and Luke Metcalf both hit 3-pointers during the first quarter run.
Elija Lacey had a steal for Spring Hill and went coast-to-coast for the layup. Ryan Jackson and Chase Bond also sank first-quarter baskets.
Paola went on an 11-7 run in the second quarter, cutting the margin to 12 points (23-11) at the intermission. Jett Osborn hit a 3-ponter in the frame and Kale Murdock put down three free throws.
Both teams had a slow start to the second half in a 6-6 third quarter.
Spring Hill held a 16-15 edge in the final frame to win the Frontier League contest.
Bond led the Spring Hill Broncos with 10 points, including six points on three fourth-quarter field goals.
Jackson and Metcalf each had eight points. Brown added seven points. Also scoring for Spring Hill were Bryce Kirchner, Keaton Neal, Lacey and D’Albini.
Eli Richmond led the Paola offense with eight points. Trey Taylor posted six points. JD Troutman added five points.
Also scoring for Paola were Patrick Reeder, Caden Cohee, Jasper Logan, Murdock and Osbern.
Paola lost a heartbreaker at home against Eudora on Tuesday, Dec. 13, falling by five points, 40-35.
The Paola Panthers were outscored 12-3 in the third quarter and couldn't catch the Eudora Cardinals in the fourth frame.
Murdock and Taylor hit double figures. Murdock led Paola with 14 points. Taylor posted 13 points.
