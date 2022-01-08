PAOLA – A 14-2 run in the third quarter sealed the Paola Lady Panther basketball team’s fate in a 44-36 loss to start the new year at home against the rival Spring Hill Lady Broncos on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
It was a low scoring game in the first half, with Paola holding a 20-15 advantage at the intermission.
Spring Hill gained momentum with the third-quarter run and never looked back.
Kate Ediger led the Lady Panthers with 16 points. She made five field goals, including three 3-pointers. Ediger was 3-for-4 at the free-throw line.
Maggie Kauk posted eight points. Mackenzie Kuehl added six points. Anna Phillips and Aval Kehl also scored.
Paola made 15 field goals with four 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers sank six of seven from the line.
Jenna Weber and Kate Milroy both topped double figures for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos. Weber posted 18 points on six field goals and four free throws. Milroy finished with 13 points on five field goals and a pair of free throws.
Kaylee Oakes, Sydney Buscher and Coral Callen also scored for Spring Hill.
Spring Hill made 17 field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Lady Broncos sank six of nine free-throw attempts.
Milroy, a guard, helped set the tone early for the Spring Hill defense, running down a rebound under the basket in the opening minutes of the game.
Both teams played strong defense. Paola held Spring Hill to six points in the first quarter and nine points in the second quarter.
The Lady Broncos got into an offensive rhythm in the second half, going on a 14-2 run in the third quarter and closing out the win with a 15-14 edge in the fourth quarter.
