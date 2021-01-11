TOPEKA – Paola senior lineman Colby Stanchfield and Spring Hill senior lineman Denver Gardner were selected to represent the Panthers and the Broncos in the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl game.
Stanchfield had one of the more dominant seasons for a lineman in recent history. He was named a semi-finalist for the Simone Award, Bobby Bell semi-finalist.
Stanchfield was selected for the Topeka Capital-Journal All-State Football Team, making him one of the top 33 players in the state of Kansas. He was a second-team selection on the All-Simone All-Metro Football Team. Heading into the season, Stanchfield was named one of the Sports In Kansas Top 100 Seniors.
He was a first-team selection on the Sports In Kansas Class 4A All-State Football Team at offensive line. He was first-team offensive line on the Topeka Capital Journal All-State Team, and first-team on the Kansas Football Coaches Association Class 4A Football Team.
Stanchfield was first-team lineman on offense and honorable mention defensive lineman by the Wichita Eagle. He was on the Class 4A Eastern Kansas Football Team's first team on both sides of the ball on offensive line and defensive line. Stanchfield was a first-team selection on both sides of offensive and defensive line on the All-Frontier League Football Team and the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team.
Gardner was an honorable mention all-state selection on the line by the Wichita Eagle and the Topeka Capital-Journal.
All-State Honors
Paola running back Jovanni Blackie was a first-team offensive selection on the Wichita Eagle Class 4A All-State Football Team. Paola defensive end Jake Karr and defensive back Garrett Williams were first-team selections.
Paola wide receiver Bo Robison was an honorable mention selection. Williams was an honorable mention at quarterback.
Louisburg offensive lineman Alec Younggren and defensive lineman Andy Hupp were honorable mention selections.
Spring Hill wide receiver Zach Knowlton and Bronco offensive lineman Denver Gardner were honorable mention on the Class 5A team.
Osawatomie lineman Kaden Fields, Prairie View quarterback Damien Kline, running back Otis Jacobs, lineman Colby Garretson, lineman Kyle Waterman, and lineman Colton McCammon were honorable mention selections on the Class 3A team.
Area players honored by the Topeka Capital-Journal All-State Football Team were:
Class 5A honorable mention selections were: Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, wide receiver; Denver Gardner, Spring Hill, line.
Class 4A selections were first-team: Colby Stanchfield, Paola, lineman; Garrett Williams, Paola, defensive back; honorable mention: Damarius Bassett, Paola, defensive line; Andy Hupp, Louisburg, defensive line; Jake Karr, Paola, defensive line; Jovanni Blackie, Paola, running back; Alec Younggren, offensive line, Louisburg.
Class 3A honorable mention selections were: Kaden Fields, line, Osawatomie; Otis Jacobs, running back, Prairie View; and Colton McCammon, linebacker, Prairie View.
