PAOLA – Carter Stanchfield signed a national letter of intent to play football at Pittsburg State University.
Stanchfield had a ceremony at Paola High School in front of family and friends on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Pittsburg State recruited Stanchfield to play guard on the offensive line.
“It is awesome to have the opportunity to play college football,” Stanchfield said. “It is very exciting. I am really looking forward to becoming a better football player.”
Stanchfield made a college visit to Pittsburg and liked what he saw in the facilities, including the team’s stadium and indoor training facility. He also likes the fact that it is close to home and family and friends.
He leaves a Paola Panther program that won back-to-back Frontier League championships and marched into the high school playoffs each season. Paola was 9-1 this season, going undefeated until the playoffs.
“Being in a winning environment is definitely important,” he said. “I am going to play in another winning environment and it has prepared me for that. We have faced a lot of great competition over the years.”
Stanchfield has been well traveled the last couple of years, attending lineman camps all across the country to hone his skills.
“The lineman camps prepared me for what I am going to see,” Stanchfield said. “It showed me the competitive environment.”
He started playing flag football in kindergarten. Stanchfield started playing tackle football in second grade and has been playing ever since.
Stanchfield was a four-year member of the Paola Panther football program. He was an all-league, all-state and Tri-County Spotlight selection on both sides of the ball for offensive and defensive line.
He was selected to represent the Paola Panthers in the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl game.
Stanchfield had one of the more dominant seasons for a lineman in recent history. He was named a semi-finalist for the Simone Award, Bobby Bell semi-finalist.
Stanchfield opened holes up front for a Paola offense that ran the ball 401 times for 3,091 yards, averaging 7.60 yards per carry. He made 32 tackles with five tackles for a loss of yardage and two quarterback sacks.
Stanchfield was selected for the Topeka Capital-Journal All-State Football Team, making him one of the top 33 players in the state of Kansas. He was a second-team selection on the All-Simone All-Metro Football Team. Heading into the season, Stanchfield was named one of the Sports In Kansas Top 100 Seniors.
Stanchfield was a first-team selection on both sides of offensive and defensive line on the All-Frontier League Football Team and the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team.
Stanchfield plans on studying pre-medicine. Carter is the son of Colby and Elizabeth Stanchfield of Paola.
