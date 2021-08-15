YOKOHAMA, Japan – Bubba Starling and the U.S. Olympic baseball team won the silver medal in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
The United States reached the gold-medal game with a 7-2 victory against South Korea on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Japan won the gold medal, defeating the United States in a 2-0 shutout Friday, Aug. 6. It was the United States' first appearance in the gold-medal game since 2000.
“Not everyone gets to say they played in the Olympics,” Starling said. “Let alone get a medal. What a crazy experience. I want to thank USA Baseball for making it happen.”
The silver medal was the sixth Olympic medal for the U.S. Olympic baseball team. The United States won gold in 1998 and 2000, silver in 1984 and 2021 and bronze in 1996 and 2008.
Starling hit .286 during the Olympic games. He is a graduate of Gardner-Edgerton High School and played against the Paola Panthers in the Frontier League in football, basketball and baseball.
Starling, who lives in Hillsdale, was the first-round draft choice of the Kansas City Royals in 2011. He made it to the Major Leagues with the Royals, making his debut in July 2019. He got his first Major League hit on July 13 of that year.
He opened the 2021 season at Omaha, playing for the Storm Chasers.
The United States advanced to the semifinal game with a 3-1 victory against the Dominican Republic. The United States lost to Japan earlier in the tournament in extra innings, falling 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th.
Starling was one-for-three in a 4-2 victory against Korea, making two put-outs in centerfield.
The United States opened the Olympic Games with an 8-1 victory against Israel. Starling went one-for-three, driving home two runs. He also walked. Starling made two put-outs in centerfield.
