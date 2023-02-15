Paola senior Brody Stewart signs a national letter of intent to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University. Pictured with Brody are (in front, from left) his mother Melissa Kindell, and sister Kindell Stewart; (back row) grandparents, Mike and Tammy Kindell, grandparents, Dannie and Elaine Stewart, cousin, Bailey Donahue, and aunt, Lori Donahue.
PAOLA — Senior Brody Stewart gets to run down people on the football field for a few more years.
Stewart recently signed a national letter of intent to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University. He was surrounded by family, coaches, teammates and friends for the event held at Paola High School.
Stewart played linebacker for the Paola Panthers. He was a four-year member of the program.
“I had a college visit there and really like the coaching staff there,” he said. “They really care for their players. It is also nice to still be close to home.”
Signing with MidAmerica Nazarene was a big step, Stewart said, giving him the opportunity to play at the college level.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play football in college,” Stewart said. “I am really looking forward to it.”
Stewart started playing football when he was in third grade.
“All of my friends were playing, and I wanted to try it out,” he said. “I like the physical nature of the sport. I like to tackle people.”
Stewart did his talking on the field for the Paola Panthers, coach Mike Smith said.
“Brody is quiet off the field but a leader by example on it,” Smith said. “Paola football is very excited for Brody. He played on both sides of the ball for us this season.”
Stewart was first-team All-Frontier League and first-team Tri-County Spotlight Football selection at linebacker.
Stewart made 50 tackles. He had five tackles for a loss of yardage, two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery.
Brody Stewart’s father, Lance Stewart, played football in high school for the Paola Panthers.
Brody is the son of Lance Stewart and Melissa Kindell of Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.