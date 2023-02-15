230215_mr_spt_stewart_01

Paola senior Brody Stewart signs a national letter of intent to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University. Pictured with Brody are (in front, from left) his mother Melissa Kindell, and sister Kindell Stewart; (back row) grandparents, Mike and Tammy Kindell, grandparents, Dannie and Elaine Stewart, cousin, Bailey Donahue, and aunt, Lori Donahue.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Senior Brody Stewart gets to run down people on the football field for a few more years.

Stewart recently signed a national letter of intent to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University. He was surrounded by family, coaches, teammates and friends for the event held at Paola High School.

