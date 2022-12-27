221228_mr_spt_elson_01

PAOLA — Landon Taylor added his name to the Paola Panther football elite, receiving the V.J. Elson Award at the Paola football banquet.

Taylor did it all for the Paola Panthers this season. Offensively, he played running back and was also used as a receiver out of the backfield. He was a shutdown defensive back. Taylor served as punter on special teams.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

