Paola football team award winners were: Cooper Stanchfield, most improved; Landon Taylor, best back and offensive MVP; Kale Murdock, best lineman; Charlie Zeller, most inspirational; and Hayden Worden, special teams MVP. Not pictured was Vinnie Jones, scout team player of the year.
Paola Panther All-Frontier League players pose for pictures during the team banquet. Pictured (from left) are lineman Wade Enman, wideout Jace Kerley, quarterback Jett Osbern, running back Landon Tayor, lineman Kale Murdock, running back Charlier Zeller and lineman Eli Richmond.
Paola senior Landon Taylor poses for pictures after being named the V.J. Elson Award winner during the football team banquet.
Paola quarterback Jett Osborn warms up at halftime. Osbern broke Paola passing records for attempts and completions in a single game and for a season.
Jace Kerley hauls in a touchdown pass for the Panthers. He broke two school reception records.
PAOLA — Landon Taylor added his name to the Paola Panther football elite, receiving the V.J. Elson Award at the Paola football banquet.
Taylor did it all for the Paola Panthers this season. Offensively, he played running back and was also used as a receiver out of the backfield. He was a shutdown defensive back. Taylor served as punter on special teams.
“My first reaction was I felt very excited,” Taylor said of being selected for the V.J. Elson Award. “I felt like all the hard work showed with winning that award. It meant a lot to me because I always thought it would be awesome.”
The V.J. Elson Award is one of those honors every Paola football player dreams about since suiting up for Friday Night Lights.
“Ever since I had been in high school, I have seen the former winners and saw how much it meant to them and how happy they looked, and I wanted to feel the same way,” Taylor said.
Picking one player for the V.J. Elson Award is always a tough decision, Paola coach Mike Smith said.
“The V.J. Elson Award is a very important honor bestowed onto a player that demonstrates what a Panther football player does on and off the football field for four years at Paola High School,” Smith said. “Landon won the award based on his dedication to the weight room, battling back from injury last season, and his outstanding play on the field.”
To be eligible for the award, voted on by the Paola football coaching staff, a player must meet the following criteria:
He must be a four-year member of the Paola Panther football program.
He must be a good role model on and off the football field.
He must give 100 percent of himself in every situation.
He must be a senior who demonstrates leadership, team spirit and dedication to the football program.
Recent winners of the V.J. Elson Award include: Caden Rhamy (’21), Garrett Williams (‘20), Clayton Essex (’19), Brendan Ohlmeier (’18), Drew Smith (’17) Blane Hanf (’16) Dunkan Watrous (’15), Derek Weaver (’14), Mitchell Sloan (’13), Joseph Pomatto (’12), Tyler Henness (’11), Skylar Hawkins (’10), Cale Karrigan (’09), Adam Henn (’08), Andrew Vohs (’07), Jeremy Dillard (’06), Jordan Karr (’05), Jake Logan (’04), Nathan Payne (’03), Steve Kemplay (’02), Kaito Miller (’01), Justin Smail (’00), Derrick Walters (’99), Don Day (’98), Jon Lee (’97), Aaron Thomas (’96), Derek Leis (’95), Wes Prothe (’94) and Chris Gray (’93).“It is an honor being on the plaque with those guys because of how they created the legacy of Paola football and how dominant some of them were,” Taylor said.
The Paola Panthers recognized team awards, voted on by the players, during the banquet.
Scout team player of the year was Vinnie Jones.
Landon Taylor was named the best back.
Best lineman was Kale Murdock.
Most inspirational was Charlie Zeller.
Cooper Stanchfield was named the most improved.
Hayden Worden, a senior kicker, was named special teams MVP.
Offensive MVP was Landon Taylor.
Quarterback Jett Osbern and wideout Jace Kerley were honored for setting new Paola Panther football records.
Osbern set passing records for attempts and completions in a game, and attempts and completions in a season.
Kerley broke receiving records for receptions in a game and receptions in a season.
