BONNER SPRINGS — Landon Taylor ran for a school-record 347 yards and four touchdowns as the Paola Panthers defeated the Bonner Springs Braves by a score of 41-22.

Paola scored on six of their nine possessions at Bonner Springs on Friday, Oct. 14, improving to 3-4 with the victory.

