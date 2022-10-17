Paola senior running back Landon Taylor wraps two hands around the ball as he plows into the end zone for a touchdown against Spring Hill. Taylor ran for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-22 victory at Bonner Springs on Friday, Oct. 14.
Landon Taylor hoists the football after a touchdown. Taylor ran for a record-breaking 347 yards against Bonner Springs.
BONNER SPRINGS — Landon Taylor ran for a school-record 347 yards and four touchdowns as the Paola Panthers defeated the Bonner Springs Braves by a score of 41-22.
Paola scored on six of their nine possessions at Bonner Springs on Friday, Oct. 14, improving to 3-4 with the victory.
The Panthers, who have thrown the ball a lot this season, went back to the old bread-and-butter ground game at Bonner Springs. Paola ran the ball for 421 yards and added 76 yards through the air for 497 yards of total offense.
Taylor had 25 carries, averaging 13.88 yards per attempt.
Quarterback Jett Osbern completed six of 11 passes for 76 yards. Osbern had seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Jace Kerley had four receptions for 41 yards. Charlie Zeller caught two passes for 35 yards. Clayton Younger ran the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Brody Stewart led the Panther defense with eight tackles, including seven solo stops.
Kale Murdock made seven tackles with one for a loss of yardage. Taylor had six tackles. Eli Richmond and Wade Enman each had four tackles.
Paola (3-4) concludes the regular season Friday, Oct. 21, at Panther Stadium against Eudora for senior night.
Seniors will be honored prior to kickoff.
Paola struck first against Bonner Springs, scoring on a 50-yard touchdown run by Taylor. Hayden Worden kicked the extra-point, making it 7-0 in the first quarter.
Bonner Springs answered on an 80-yard touchdown pass. Eman made a big stop on the two-point conversion.
Taylor capped an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Worden’s kick increased the lead to 14-6.
Paola put another old-school drive together, covering 69 yards on four plays. Taylor ran the final 14 yards for the touchdown. Worden made it 21-6 with the extra-point kick.
The Panthers scored on their first two drives of the second half.
Taylor opened the third quarter with a 66-yard run on Paola’s first play from scrimmage. Younger scored the following play on a 2-yard touchdown run for a 27-6 score.
Paola got the ball back at the Bonner Springs 44-yard line and took advantage of the short field. Eight plays later, Osbern scored from 1 yard out on the quarterback option.
Bonner Springs put a drive together, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Paola marched the ball to the Bonner Springs 2-yard line and fumbled, turning the ball over.
Bonner Springs drove 98 yards on six plays, scoring on a 7-yard run. The Braves ran for the two-point conversion, closing the gap to 34-22 in the fourth quarter.
Paola answered with the final score of the game, going 71 yards in seven plays.
Taylor ended the drive with his fourth touchdown run of the game, scoring on a 41-yard run.
