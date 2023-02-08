230208_mr_spt_taylor_01

Paola senior Landon Taylor signed a national letter of intent to play football at Baker University. Pictured with Taylor are (in front, from left) his mother, Diahn Taylor, his father, Kenny Taylor; (standing) siblings Delaney Taylor, Trey Taylor and Hayden Trujillo.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Surrounded by family and friends, Paola senior Landon Taylor signed a national letter of intent to play football at Baker University.

Taylor, a four-year member of the Paola Panther football program, played running back and defensive back.

