PAOLA — Surrounded by family and friends, Paola senior Landon Taylor signed a national letter of intent to play football at Baker University.
Taylor, a four-year member of the Paola Panther football program, played running back and defensive back.
He grew up playing flag football in the Miola League. He began playing tackle football for the Paola Middle School Panthers in seventh grade and has been on the field ever since.
“Knowing I get to play football at the next level really makes me excited to see my full potential,” Taylor said. “Some of my favorite things about football are the physical nature of the sport and how I get taught a bigger lesson than just football when I’m playing.”
Baker University recruited Taylor to play safety.
Taylor was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight selection on offense at running back and a second-team selection at defensive back. He was also an All-Frontier League performer on offense and defense.
Taylor ran the ball for 1,045 yards and added another 266 yards receiving. He had a team-leading 14 touchdowns. Taylor had 40 tackles and intercepted three passes.
After making a college visit to Baker University, Taylor said he knew this was where he was meant to be.
“When I showed up on campus it felt like home,” Taylor said. “I was not intimidated or scared. Instead, I just started visualizing myself in the next years having a blast playing football and meeting new people.”
Playing for the Paola Panthers and the football rich tradition in the town set the tone for his career, Taylor said.
“I think playing at Paola is a huge reason I am even going to the next level,” he said. “Growing up in this town set a standard, and it really shaped me into who I am.”
Taylor was named the V.J. Elson Award winner his senior season. The award recognized a four-year member of the program for their leadership and commitment on the football field, in the classroom and in the community.
Paola football is very proud and excited for Landon Taylor to pursue his athletic and academic career at Baker University, Paola coach Mike Smith said.
“Earning a scholarship is very rewarding for Landon,” Smith said. “He put in all the work and did everything right as a player and teammate.
“He had an amazing season on both sides of the ball,” Smith said. “He will do great things at the next level. Baker is getting a high-quality young man.”
Taylor plans on majoring in business. Landon is the son of Kenny Taylor and Diahn Taylor.
