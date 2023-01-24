PAOLA — Archery has always been a family affair for Fred Thomas.
Thomas, who lives in Paola, joined an archery club in Kansas City and began shooting in a league. It is where he met the love of his life, Shelly.
Fred and Shelly won the Midwest State titles together in 1991.
Forty years after meeting Shelly through the archery club, Fred Thomas celebrated by winning his third national title.
“Archery is a great family sport,” Fred said. “It is a sport anyone can enjoy doing and take it whatever level they desire. Archers are very giving people, who make everyone feel like family. I love that.”
Thomas added his third title in the National Field Archery Association Outdoor Target Nationals in Yankton, S.D.
“This was my first time competing outdoors on a national level with traditional archery equipment,” he said. “We shot two days at 40, 50 and 60 yards. The first day we shoot a 600 round, and the second day we shoot a 900 round.”
The NFFA 600 Round has four ends with five arrows shot at three distances, beginning with the farthest distance. Five minutes is allowed for each end.
The 900 Round is long to medium distances, taking two to two and a half hours to complete. It consists of 90 total arrows, 30 per each distance with 10 point maximum per arrow of 900 points total.
“I did not know what to expect since this was my first time shooting traditional equipment at those distances,” Thomas said. “I did practice a lot beforehand, and it paid off.”
Thomas did not just win the event, he broke the 900 Round record by 38 points and the overall record by 23 points.
“I was very surprised and happy,” he said. “Without the support of family and friends, it would not have been possible. I have the most supportive wife, who actually encourages me to practice and attends every big event, taking care of all the details so we can concentrate on shooting.
“My son, Hunter, spent a lot of time making me just the right string and pushing me to practice,” he said. “My other son, TJ, was always checking on me and encouraging me along the way.”
Fred Thomas started shooting organized archery in 1975 to become more of a proficient shooter and use those skills to be a better bowhunter.
Fred and Shelly Thomas are both avid archers.
Fred Thomas has won 30 state titles in Kansas and Missouri. He has won seven sectional titles and three national titles. His national titles have come in three different divisions using a compound bow and a recurve bow.
Shelly Thomas has won state and sectional (seven states) titles.
The couple took a 23-year break from competing, until Hunter showed an interest in target archery.
“Just like that we were back in it,” Fred Thomas said. “That is what is so great about this sport. You can participate and even compete as long as you are able. In the past 47 years, I have been blessed to know, shoot with and against, and even become very good friends with some of the greatest archers in the sport. People who taught me not only how to be a better archer, but a better person. How to be a good loser, and more importantly, a humble winner.
“I want to be the type of person who, after shooting with a group of people, can walk off of that range and have those people say, ‘I want to shoot with him again.’”
The archery family is one big one, Thomas said. That family helped bring Roth Outdoors, Paola’s local archery shop, to town.
Fred Thomas was competing in a tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, five years ago when he met Dave Roth for the first time. Thomas was shooting next to a young man, who was very nervous.
“I asked his name and where he was from,” Thomas said. “He told me his name was Dave Roth from Kansas City. I said, ‘wow, I thought I knew everyone from Kansas City.’ We talked, and I was able to calm him down.”
The two met again at an Indoor Nationals in Cincinnati. He was shooting on a bale with Hunter. Groups are assigned randomly by the host, and it was quite good fortune to have Hunter and Dave shooting in the game group, Fred Thomas said.
“We found out he was there alone, so we invited him to dinner,” Thomas said. “During dinner, we found out that one of his best friends was our cousin.
“In talking, Dave mentioned that he wanted to open an archery shop,” he said. “Long story short, the old bowling alley (current home of Roth Outdoors) came up for sale. We told Dave, he and his dad came down, bought it, remodeled it, and here we are.”
Roth Outdoors has really helped to expand the archery family in Paola, Miami County and the state, Thomas said.
“In just a little over four years, that shop has created a truly awesome archery family,” Thomas said. “I have to say, it has some of the best archers in the state of Kansas. I am super proud of the young archers this shop has produced. I believe this was all started by the indoor leagues and other events put on by Roth Outdoors. I would encourage everyone to come in and give this sport a try.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.