OSAWATOMIE – Paola wrestler Jordyn Knecht was named the district wrestler of the year.
Knecht, 27-0, placed first in the district tournament at Osawatomie High School on Friday, Feb. 5. She won the 126-pound title match with a pin against Fort Scott.
Knecht was regional wrestler of the year last season. She won a regional title and was an undefeated state champion in the first girls state tournament hosted by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Knecht was 3-0 in the district tournament with three pins. She has not lost a match in two seasons.
The Paola Lady Panthers placed fourth in the team standings with 86 points. Fort Scott won the team title with 104 points. Eureka was runner-up. Burlington placed third. Prairie View was fifth.
Kailyn Younger, 19-1, defeated an opponent from Burlington for first place at 120 pounds. She placed second in the state last year. Younger and Knecht helped lead the Paola Lady Panthers to third place in the state a year ago.
Marina Johnson of Paola placed first at 132 pounds, pinning Keelea Benedict of Prairie View in the title match. Johnson got the pin in the second round. This is her first season to wrestle.
Johnson, 25-4, was 3-0 in the tournament with a pair of pins.
Benedict, 11-1, was 2-1 in the tournament with two pins.
Alyssa Page of Prairie View placed first at 143 pounds. She scored a 14-3 major decision against an opponent from Eureka in the title match. Page, 10-2, was 3-0 in the tournament with a pin and a major decision.
Whitney Cox-Halliburton of Prairie View pinned an opponent from Burlington for first place at 235 pounds. Cox-Halliburton was 3-0 in the tournament with two pins.
Lady Panther Americus Harris was runner-up at 191 pounds. She was pinned by an opponent from Ottawa in the championship match. Harris, 9-7, was 2-1 in the tournament with a 2-0 decision in the semifinals.
Bailey Donahue of Paola pinned Bailey Hallas of Louisburg for third place at 109 pounds. Both wrestlers are in their first season. Both qualified for the regional tournament in Burlington on Feb. 12.
Donahue was on her back, but kept fighting off her back. She not only got free, but put a pin move together to win the match. She was 3-1 in the tournament.
Hallas is the first girls wrestler from Louisburg to advance in a post-season tournament. She was 2-2.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the regionals at Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Taryn Mills of Prairie View placed third at 138 pounds.
Macy Michalski of Prairie View placed fourth at 101 pounds.
Laney Schaffer of Prairie View was sixth at 126 pounds. She was 1-3 in the tournament. Schaffer posted a record of 8-10 on the season.
