PAOLA – Kate Ediger, Ava Kehl and Maggie Kauk topped double figures as the Paola Lady Panthers defended their home court against the Ottawa Cyclones.
The Lady Panthers outscored Ottawa in each of the first three quarters on their way to a nine-point, 52-43, victory Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Paola ran its record to 10-7 with the win.
Ediger led the way with 18 points. She made five field goals with one 3-pointer and was seven for 11 from the free-throw line.
Ediger had a nice baseline drive to the basket for a layup to get the offense going in the first quarter.
Kate Ediger drives for a layup as the Paola Lady Panthers take a 19 to 9 first quarter lead against Ottawa.
Kehl sank five field goals and added one free throw for 11 points. Kauk had three field goals with a 3-pointer and made three free throws to post 10 points.
Anna Phillips sank a pair of 3-pointers from the baseline as Paola went on a 19-9 run in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers held a 7-3 advantage in the second quarter.
Paola had a 13-12 edge in the third quarter. Despite being outscored 19-13 in the final eight minutes, Paola held on for the win.
Phillips finished with eight points. Emersyn Smith and Mackenzie Kuehl also scored.
Paola made 17 field goals, including three 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers sank 13 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Ottawa made 13 field goals with two 3-pointers. The Cyclones sank 15 of 21 from the line.
