PAOLA – Taking the field with just 13 players, the Paola Panther soccer team put up a valiant effort against Bishop Ward.
Paola played Bishop Ward to a 0-0 tie at the half. Bishop Ward took a 1-0 lead on a goal in the second half. Paola rallied with a goal to tie the game and the contest ended in a 1-1 draw Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Having just 13 players suited up for the contest, Paola had just two players to substitute for the entire game.
Prior to the game the Paola Panthers recognized seniors Ian Heid and Ben Timpe and their parents.
The Paola Panthers played with the wind at their backs in the first half. Paola had some great chances but could not put the ball in the back of the net.
Blake Ramsey fired a shot that was saved by Bishop Ward just minutes into the game.
Bishop Ward kicked a shot wide. The Cyclones had another opportunity with a great shot but were denied with a save by Panther keeper Dominic McCoy.
Braeden Whitehurst finished a great chance with a hard shot into the left corner of the net, only to have the goal called off due to off sides.
Paola had a tougher time in the second half, playing into the wind, which was picking up on a cool evening.
Bishop Wars took advantage of the wind at its back, netting a goal in the second half for a 1-0 lead.
Timpe scored to tie the game for Paola, celebrating senior night with a goal.
After two scoreless overtime periods, the game ended in the 1-1 draw.
