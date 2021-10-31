OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Trojans outplayed the Jefferson West Tigers in their season finale at a rain-soaked Lynn Dickey Stadium but left the field without a victory.
For the third time this season, the Osawatomie Trojans lost by less than a touchdown in a heartbreaking 8-6 loss Thursday, Oct. 28.
Osawatomie lost a one-point game at Santa Fe Trail, 15-14, falling to the Chargers on Sept. 24.
The Trojans fell to the Burlington Wildcats at home on Sept. 15 by six points, 28-22.
Osawatomie made some big strides this season, despite going 1-8 on the season. It could have been a 4-4 regular season with the Osawatomie Trojans marching into the playoffs in week nine.
Osawatomie trailed 8-6 in the first quarter with a two-point conversion being the difference in the defensive standoff. The Trojans had their chances in the second half, driving inside the 5-yard line three times with a fumble and two turnovers on downs.
Seniors ending their careers with the Osawatomie Trojan football program are: lineman Gavin Brewer, lineman Matthew Fanning, lineman Kaden Fields, wide out Nolan Noel, lineman Josh Pearce, lineman Gage Sickler, wide out Wade Tigner and quarterback Jake Whitaker.
Despite a cold evening in the rain, Brewer was on the sideline to support his teammates. Brewer, who is out with a season-ending injury, was on the sideline in his wheelchair wrapped in a blanket and a tarp.
Seth Carrow recovered a Jefferson West fumble in the first quarter, giving Osawatomie great field position. Osawatomie gave the ball right back with the fumble. Jefferson West capitalized with a 7-yard touchdown run. The Tigers added the two-point conversion, which would prove to be the difference in the game.
Osawatomie answered with a long drive. Carrow ran for a first down to move the chains on third down and long. He ran for another first down to take the ball to the 48-yard line, ending the first quarter.
Carrow capped the drive with a touchdown run to open the second quarter, making it 8-6. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Whitaker had a quarterback sack to thwart Jefferson West as Osawatomie took the ball over on downs.
Carrow had a big run to move the chains for a first down. Osawatomie faced a fourth down and five and were held on downs.
The Osawatomie defense held Jefferson West on fourth down and long to take over on downs.
Osawatomie opened the second half with a great drive. Carrow had a 9-yard run. He picked up some tough yards for the first down.
Kaiden Gravatt, the fullback, ran for three hard yards up the middle. Whitaker picked up 6 yards on the option.
Carrow ran the ball to the Jefferson West 25-yard line. He had a 5-yard gain and ran the ball 15 yards for a first and goal at the 5. Osawatomie fumbled the ball with 4:27 left in the third quarter.
Osawatomie held Jefferson West and forced a punt.
The Osawatomie Trojans had great field position, starting at the Jefferson West 31-yard line.
Carrow had a 6-yard run. He picked up a first down on fourth and short. Osawatomie was held on downs to start the fourth stanza.
The Osawatomie defense forced another three and out for Jefferson West.
Osawatomie was moving again with a huge pass play and a big run for a pair of first downs. Whitaker ran for another first down, taking the ball to the Jefferson West 32-yard line. The drive stalled and the Trojans turned the ball over on downs.
