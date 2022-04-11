PAOLA – Eden Troxel and Bryn Grandon homered for the Paola Lady Panthers in a doubleheader against the Eudora Cardinals.
Troxel had the only hit for Paola in the first game, hitting a solo home run in a 16-1 loss Tuesday, April 5.
Grandon clubbed a home run in the second game.
Paola took a 5-1 lead into the third inning, but could not hold it in a 7-5 loss.
Jacie Collier started the first game. Mikayla Hendrickson came on in relief.
Kate and Abby Ediger doubled in the second game.
Kate Ediger had three base hits, drove home one run and scored. Abby Ediger drove in one run and scored.
Krislyn Hadlock walked, singled twice and scored two runs. Ava Kehl singled.
Hadlock stole two bases.
Collier started the game, working five innings.
Madison Bell pitched two innings in relief.
