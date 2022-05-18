PAOLA — A lot of what she does is not under the bright lights at Panther Stadium or those shining off the hardwood court. Emma Boehm does her best work on the other side of the spotlight. She likes it that way.
Boehm, a senior at Paola High School, was a team manager for the Paola Lady Panther basketball team and the Lady Panther cross country team. She has also served with the Kansas Association of Youth.
She competes with the Miami County girls swim team, swimming in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke and several relay teams.
Boehm is one of the most well-traveled ambassadors for the Paola Panthers, sharing her love for the teams and enthusiasm for competition with everyone she meets.
For her Paola Panther spirit on and off the playing field, Boehm was selected for the Paola Optimist Club’s Unsung Hero Award. The honor was voted on by the Paola High School faculty.
“It meant a lot to be presented with this award,” Boehm said. “I hope my teachers see me as a good person and someone who supports others.
“I did not know that I was nominated,” she said. “I was really excited. I love being involved with the sports. I just really enjoy it.”
Boehm works part time at Queens Price Chopper in Paola. She has also given back to her community, serving as a referee at little kids’ basketball games and teaching swimming lessons in the summer.
If Paola is playing within a 30-mile radius, Boehm is going to be there, cheering on the Paola High School teams.
Emma Boehm follows the Paola Panther football, volleyball, basketball, softball, track, swimming and cross country programs.
No matter where the Panthers are, Emma Boehm is there, senior classmate Bryn Grandon said. Grandon played volleyball, basketball, wrestling and softball.
“Emma has always been a huge part of Paola sports,” Grandon said. “She knows when every game is, where it is at and who will be playing.
“She is always there to cheer on our team, pretty much for every sport,” she said. “She loves this town and this community like no other. I have loved having her there alongside me throughout school.”
Emma Boehm was much more than just a team manager for the Lady Panther basketball team, coach Jamie Butler said.
“Emma was the spark for our team,” Butler said. “Her passion for Lady Panther Basketball existed in everything she did. She was my ‘go to’ when it came to knowing anything about our schedule or teams we were playing.
“Every time we watched film, I also watched our bench and the type of energy each person in the program is giving,” she said. “Well, Emma had the best energy, passion, and competitiveness just by watching her body language and her engagement in every play.”
Boehm made such an impact on the program with her energy, coach Butler had her sit next to the coaches.
“She got promoted about halfway through the season to sit on the bench toward the front with the coaches,” Butler said. “I wanted the players to see her energy and passion during the game.
“Emma deserved to be next to us coaches because of her genuine passion and commitment to this team for four years, during the season and in the offseason,” Butler said. “Every player should strive to be a teammate like Emma. I hope all future Lady Panthers got to see Emma’s passion because that is a huge factor in what makes a program successful. We will miss Emma Boehm and her Paola Lady Panther heart.”
Boehm also played for the Lady Panthers her freshman year. She has been with the team all four years, serving as team manager the past three seasons.
“Being a part of the high school team was incredible,” Boehm said. “I love the players, coaches and everything about it. I wanted to be part of the team in whatever way I could.”
There was no letting down for the Lady Panther basketball team, not under Emma Boehm’s watch, senior classmate Emersyn Smith said.
“She was always there to pick the team up and wanted the best for each and every one of us,” Smith said. “She was not only a team manager, but she created energy and was a spark plug as a huge fan of ours.”
Boehm started swimming when she was 7 years old. She has been swimming ever since, joining the Miami County girls swim team her freshman year.
The Lady Panther basketball team was family, Boehm said.
“I appreciate coach Butler and the opportunity she gave me to be part of the team,” she said. “I will miss her and my teammates a lot.”
Boehm was recently honored by the swim team during its invitational for the final home event of the season.
Having her on the swim team is like having an extra fan at every meet, Miami County swim coach Mary Argeropoulos said.
“Emma has been a consistent dependable swimmer and valuable teammate for the swim team,” she said. “She always shows up for practice with a positive attitude ready to work. She works hard in the water but is ready to have fun when appropriate.
“She is constantly cheering for teammates at meets and encouraging others during practice,” Argeropoulos said.
Boehm is headed to the University of Central Missouri where she plans to join the club swim team and assist other sports programs as a team manager.
Emma is the daughter of Ed and Stacie Boehm.
Emma wanted to give special thanks for support to her relatives: sister Addison, grandparents Gray and Bev Hunter, aunt and uncle John and Allison Ediger with cousins Kate and Abby, aunt and uncle Matt and Angela Shaw with cousins Owen and Georgia Shaw.
