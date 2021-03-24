FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Competing in her first NCAA Indoor National track and field championships, Samantha Van Hoecke soared to new heights, again, for the University of Kansas Jayhawks.
Van Hoecke, a junior, cleared 14 feet, 3.5 inches for seventh place in the nationals held Thursday, March, through Sunday, March 14.
The performance is a new personal record for Van Hoecke, and moves her to first-team All-American status.
She placed second in the Big 12 meet, clearing 14-2.
Van Hoecke, a Paola graduate, has been setting personal records throughout the indoor season.
Van Hoekce cleared 14 feet 1.75 inches at the Texas Tech Invitational on Friday, Jan. 29, placing third in to equal another personal record.
The vault places Van Hoecke fourth in the history of the University of Kansas women’s indoor track and field.
Van Hoecke is the top pole vaulter in the state of Kansas this season. She is currently ranked third in the Big 12 and seventh in the nation.
Competing in the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University triangular, Van Hoecke cleared 13-7.25 for first place in the pole vault. The vault ranked her seventh in school history. She has since moved up a few notches to fourth.
Van Hoecke won back-to-back state championships in the pole vault for the Paola Lady Panthers during her high school career. She was the Frontier League, regional and state record holder in the pole vault her senior season.
She cleared 13 feet for the first time in her career at the Redbud Relays in Wellsville in May of 2018, setting a new Paola High School record in the event. Van Hoecke was just the third female in the history of Kansas to clear 13 feet. She was part of the Lady Panthers state runner-up team in 2018.
