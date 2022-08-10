220810_mr_spt_victory

Joe O'Barto, sales manger at Victory Chevrolet, and Taylor Griffin, general manager, present Justin Smail, president of Poala Youth Sports, with baseball and softball equipment as one way of giving back to the community.

PAOLA – Boys and girls have more baseball and softball gear thanks to Victory Chevrolet's donation to Paola Youth Sports.

Victory Chevrolet General Manager Taylor Griffin and Sales Manager Joe O’Barto recently presented sporting equipment to Paola Youth Sports President Justin Smail.

