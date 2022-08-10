Joe O'Barto, sales manger at Victory Chevrolet, and Taylor Griffin, general manager, present Justin Smail, president of Poala Youth Sports, with baseball and softball equipment as one way of giving back to the community.
PAOLA – Boys and girls have more baseball and softball gear thanks to Victory Chevrolet's donation to Paola Youth Sports.
Victory Chevrolet General Manager Taylor Griffin and Sales Manager Joe O’Barto recently presented sporting equipment to Paola Youth Sports President Justin Smail.
“Victory Chevrolet is all about supporting the community,” O’Barto said. “We want to give back and support the kids.”
The equipment donated included three nets, equipment bags and buckets full of baseballs and softballs and scorebooks.
Victory Chevrolet donated more than $3,000 worth of baseball and softball equipment.
Victory Chevrolet also donated tickets for the boys and girls to go to a baseball game.
“It is great to be able to give the kids an experience like youth sports,” Smail said. “We are all doing this for the kids.
“The donation may say $3,000, but in reality, it would be closer to $5,000 to $7,000 for us to purchase this equipment,” he said. “The price of everything is going up. We appreciate the support from Victory Chevrolet for our kids.”
