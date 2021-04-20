PAOLA — Panther right-hander Garrett Williams allowed just two runs on two hits through six innings of work against the Chieftains.
Williams left the game with a 3-2 lead, but Paola had to rally with two runs in the home half of the seventh to defeat Tonganoxie by a score of 5-4 at home Tuesday, April 13. Williams struck out 10.
Tonganoxie tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Paola won it, walk-off style, scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame to take the victory.
Aidan Hartig opened the seventh and reached after being hit by the pitch. It would be an omen of things to come for Paola and Tonganoxie. Williams hit a pop up and reached on an error, sending Hartig to second.
Carson Boehm had a sacrifice bunt and the Tonganoxie catcher had a throwing error on the play, allowing both Williams and Hartig to score to end the game.
The Paola Panthers remained undefeated on the season with the comeback, improving to 10-0.
Dalton Picek singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Dillon Ohlmeier singled and drove in one run.
Picek made some outstanding defensive plays at first base, reaching to make a couple of putouts and pulling one throw out of the dirt.
Catcher Ryan Sloan flashed some leather as well and showed off his arm, picking off two runners at first base.
Ohlmeier turned a double play. Williams stole two bases.
Williams singled and scored twice. Sloan singled and scored. Hartig singled and scored.
Paola scored five runs on six hits. Tonganoxie had four runs on four hits.
Caden Marcum pitched the seventh inning and got the win. He struck out one and walked one. Marcum gave up two runs on two hits.
