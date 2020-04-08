PAOLA — Quinton Weidenbach is the lone senior golfer returning for the Paola Panthers.
Weidenbach was a four-year member of the program.
He was looking forward to a strong season for the Panthers, coach Todd DeYoung said.
Weidenbach was going to be one of the team leaders for a young, but eager Paola program.
It was a tough blow to everyone when the spring sports season was canceled, DeYoung said.
“I was very disappointed for the players, not just for me,” DeYoung said. “I only have one senior, so if all goes well, most of the players will have a chance to play next year.
“I did have many more kids out for golf, but many of them hadn’t played before or had very minimal experience,” he said. “It would have definitely been a building year.”
