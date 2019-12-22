PAOLA — Kierstan Weitze has dreamed about this moment ever since she first picked up a softball.
Weitze has always wanted to go as far as her love for softball would take her.
Her feet for the 2020-21 school year will land at Highland Community College. Weitze signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Highland during a ceremony with family, friends, coaches and teammates held at Paola High School on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Weitze began playing softball when she was 7 years old.
She played in the Paola Girls Softball Association. Weitze is in her fourth year with the Paola High School softball program. She also plays summer softball for Team Kansas Elite.
“I love the competition and fell in love with the sport,” Weitze said.
She has always loved to pitch and went to a clinic when she was 10 years old.
“I heard about playing college softball during the clinic,” she said. “I knew that is what I wanted to do.”
Weitze has been on Highland’s radar for some time now, coach Scott Jordan said.
“We have watched her for a couple of years,” Jordan said. “We got to see her compete when she has had success and failure and saw how she reacted.
“We have very high academic standards with 14 girls earning academic honors,” he said. “She will fit right in. When they are good kids in the classroom, they are going to be good leaders as well.”
Weitze said Highland was a great fit for her.
“I love the program there and the coaches,” she said. “I like that it is still close to home. Highland has a very good softball program.
“I am excited,” Weitze said. “I have wanted to do this my whole life.”
Weitze was the ace of the Lady Panther staff last season. She was 16-7 for Paola with a no-hitter, leading the Panthers to a third-place finish in the Frontier League and a Class 4A regional championship title.
Weitze was named the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Pitcher of the Year.
She also helped herself at the plate. Weitze hit .434 with 36 base hits, including nine doubles and four triples. She drove in 18 runs and had 29 runs scored.
“Kierstan is an athlete who always puts her team first and usually works harder than anyone else,” Paola coach Sherry Ball said. “She is just the kind of kid Paola High School loves to have. She is an excellent mentor for the younger ones coming up.
“We are very excited for our program to be a part of Kierstan’s’ journey, and are so happy for her to have signed with Highland,” Ball said. “I expect Kierstan to continue to grow and flourish in her pitching career as we head into the 2020 season, and beyond it.”
Kierstan is the daughter of Taylor Grenlee and Shane Weitze.
