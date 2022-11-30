PAOLA — Kolby Wheeler did not just dream of playing collegiate baseball. The Paola senior had put in countless hours perfecting his craft behind the plate.
Not only does he work hard during the season with the Paola Panthers, but Wheeler is also committed to the game he loves year-round. He played youth baseball in Paola, started playing for traveling teams like the Kansas City Blaze and Mac N Seitz and currently works out with strength coach Derek Gordon.
Wheeler was surrounded by family, teammates, friends and coaches for his official signing held at Paola High School on Friday, Nov. 18. Paola Panther baseball coach Tony Brummer and Gordon were on hand for the signing.
He is ready for the 2023 Paola Panther baseball season and eager to prove himself at the next level.
“It is very exciting,” Wheeler said. “I am hoping to go out there and start my freshman year. If that is not the case, I am just going to develop and make the best out of what I can.
“Both of my parents went to Washburn University, so that is kind of a big deal,” he said. “Washburn was the first school to show interest in me. It is close to home too, but not too far.”
He started playing catch with his brother, Leyton, and their friend. He was on his first official baseball team in T-ball and has had a ball and glove in his hands ever since. Leyton is serving as a crew chief for F-15 fighter jets in the United States Air Force.
“I have been playing baseball as long as I can remember,” he said. “I was always playing catch with my brother and friends.”
Washburn University recruited Wheeler as a catcher. He could also see action at first base and in the outfield.
Wheeler was part of the Paola Panthers third-place Class 4A state baseball teams in 2021 and 2022.
“I think playing for the Paola Panthers has helped me a lot because I have been in some high-pressure situations, especially at state the last two years,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler worked hard to chase down his dream, coach Brummer said. He not only took care of business on the field, but also in the classroom.
“I am extremely proud of Kolby for putting himself into this situation where he gets this opportunity,” Paola baseball coach Tony Brummer said. “Many times, players don’t realize what it takes to get to that next level. Kolby recognized it immediately.
“He has worked hard on his baseball skills, but most importantly, he has taken care of the work in the classroom,” Brummer said. “Kolby carries a high grade-point average. We have preached student first and athlete second for years. For him to take care of his business like that is super awesome.”
Wheeler platooned at catcher for Paola as a freshman and sophomore, working pitchers out in the bullpen and playing for the junior varsity squad. He started at catcher for the Paola Panthers his junior season.
Wheeler was named first-team catcher on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team his junior season. He was second team All-Frontier League and honorable mention Class 4A.
He batted .323 with 21 base hits, including six doubles and two triples. Wheeler drove in 11, with seven runs scored. Wheeler walked 12 times for an on-base percentage of .436.
Wheeler was a tough defender behind the plate. He had 186 total chances with 164 put outs, 11 assists and two double plays. Wheeler threw out five runners and picked off one base runner.
“When Kolby was a freshman and sophomore, he loved the challenge of catching our hard throwers: Garrett Williams, Caden Marcum and Dalton Picek,” Brummer said. “He worked well with all of them, and he gained their respect. Kolby always understood his role on the team.
“Between his sophomore and junior year, he worked extremely hard in the weight room and at his skill,” Brummer said. “He went and worked with Caden on their time. As a junior, he accepted the role as catcher and hit in the middle of the lineup before we moved him to leadoff. Kolby leads by example and embraces the role that he is given. Washburn is getting a good one.”
Wheeler started working with Gordon at PSP3. He is a pitching coordinator and assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Gordon, the brother of former Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, has a passion for the game. He played collegiate baseball at Park University.
Derek Gordon signed with the Kansas City T-Bones. His contract was purchased by the Kansas City Royals, where he spent two years in the club’s minor league system. Following two years in the minors, Gordon went back to his hometown and played two seasons with the Lincoln Saltdogs in Nebraska.
“Kolby is a hard worker and knows what he wants to do,” Gordon said. “It is easy to work with a kid like that.”
Wheeler was focused and determined, Gordon said. Wheeler has worked with Gordon at PSP3 for three years.
“It was amazing to have him out here today,” Wheeler said. “I was not surprised because I know the type of guy Derek is and the sacrifices he makes for his athletes. Derek has helped me a lot. He is my strength coach, but he will talk to you about life too.
“Working with Derek helped a lot with my strength and conditioning for the season,” he said. “They get you on a program that gets you strong in the offseason and then right before the season it is more about speed and getting your fast twitch muscles moving.”
Wheeler plans to major in business. Kolby is the son of Patrick and Carla Wheeler of Paola.
