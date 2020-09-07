LOUISBURG — The Wildcat soccer team celebrated senior night with a 2-0 shutout against Basehor-Linwood, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Louisburg recognized seniors Haden Yeager, Weston Frank, Luke Faulkner, Treston Carlson, Dacey Wieland, Caleb Shaughnessy, Dylan Armstrong, Reece Jones and Ethan Showalter.
Carlson started things off with a goal before the home crowd Thursday, Sept. 3. Braden Yows got the assist.
Yeager, keeping the senior night rally going, made it 2-0 on a great pass from Gavin York.
The junior varsity defeated Basehor-Linwood by a final of 3-1.
The Wildcats opened the season with an 8-2 victory on the road against Fort Scott on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
It was the 50th victory in coach Kyle Conley’s career with the Louisburg boys. He is in his fifth season as coach of the boys program. He is also the girls coach. Conley is 108-47-4 with the boys and girls teams.
The Wildcats had a slow start at Fort Scott, trailing 1-0 in the first half.
Collin McGanigal scored to tie the game with five minutes left in the half. He netted another goal in the final five minutes of the opening half to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at the intermission.
Louisburg picked up where they left off in the second half. Trent Carlson, Cade Gassman and Hunter Rogers scored three goals in five minutes to make it 5-1.
Braden Yows made it 6-1 on his first goal of the season. Carlson and Gassman scored their second goals of the contest to make it 8-1.
The Wildcats went on to win it by a final of 8-2.
