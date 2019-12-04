PAOLA — Darvin Willard enters his first season as a head wrestling coach for the Panthers after being an assistant for 12 years. Willard was an assistant at Jayhawk-Linn, Spring Hill and Paola.
Willard said he is incorporating philosophies and coaching styles he learned as an assistant into his Panther program.
“I had the opportunity to work with some great coaches like Brett Kramer, Tucker Woofter, Russ Hermreck and my former coach David Brown,” Willard said.
“I’m very excited about this year especially being a first-year head coach, and being a part of a program that has tradition, which I’m going to continue at Paola High School,” he said.
The Paola Panther wrestling program features 50 wrestlers, including five girls, in its inaugural season.
Senior Preston Martin is on a quest to win his fourth consecutive state title this season. He will compete at 132 pounds.
“It’s pretty cool to see Preston go for his fourth state title,” Willard said. “To win four state titles is very hard. We’ll see what the season brings to see if he can get it done or not, but he knows that he could possibly make history at Paola High School.”
Steven Yeager is back at 126 pounds. Noah Bowden is a returning letter-winner at 145 pounds. Paola has Carson Gleghorn at 152 pounds. Christian Dunnmeyer competes at 285 pounds.
The Panthers have a strong class of freshmen, who have been coming up through the Paola Kids Club, Willard said.
Charlie Zeller, Macoy Johnson, Ryan Pankov, Sheldon Martin and Dylan Waggerman are some of the freshmen ready to compete at the varsity level, Willard said.
“We have some incoming freshmen who will make an impact for our team,” he said. “Those freshmen have been wrestling since they were little.
“As far as the team goals, we want to be a disciplined team who works hard every day and competes, and the rest will take care of itself,” Willard said. “We are very excited about our girls program as well. This is the first official season that girls get to compete for a KSHSAA and win a state title.”
Jordyn Knecht, state ranked, leads the Paola girls team.
Chanute is one of the toughest teams in the state this year, Willard said. Paola will get to see where they stand early, facing Chanute in a dual in January.
