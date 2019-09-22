OTTAWA – Quarterback Garrett Williams ran for three touchdowns, threw a pair of touchdown passes and returned an interception for a touchdown as the state-ranked Paola Panthers rolled to 3-0 on the season.
Paola scored 48 points in the first half on its way to a 56-3 victory at Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 20.
Williams ran the ball 12 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He completed two of three passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams picked off a Cyclones pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.
Running back Connor Hasz had a touchdown run and caught a touchdown pass. He had 72 yards of total offense. Running back Evan Phillips had a 70-yard touchdown reception.
Noah Bowden intercepted a pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. Hasz also had an interception.
Jake Karr and Williams led the defense with four tackles each. Karr had three solo tackles, two tackles for a loss of yardage and a quarterback sack. Williams had three solo tackles and two tackles for a loss of yards.
Damarius Bassett had three tackles with two tackles for a loss of yards and a quarterback sack. Mason Talcott, Jackson Earlywine and Hasz each had three tackles.
Fletcher Aude ran the ball eight times for 55 yards. Jovanni Blackie had one carry for 20 yards.
Paola ran the ball 30 times for 282 yards, averaging 9.37 yards per rush.
The Panther defense held the Cyclones to 91 yards passing and -6 yards rushing with a total offense of 85 yards.
Paola had a total offense of 394 yards with 113 passing yards and 281 yards on the ground.
Hasz capped Paola’s opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Williams completed a 70-yard touchdown strike to Phillips as the Panthers made it 14-0.
Paola was back in the air for a 43-yard pass from Williams to Hasz for the touchdown.
Bowden picked off a pass and took it 29 yards to the house for a touchdown as the Panthers ran their lead to 28-0 in the first quarter.
Williams had a 34-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He capped another drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards for the touchdown to make it 48-0 at the half.
Williams ended a third-quarter drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Ryan Wokutch made six of seven extra-point kicks. He had nine kickoffs for an average of 59.89 yards per kick.
Grayden Brenneman, Brock Pitzer, and Isaac Brakner each made two tackles.
