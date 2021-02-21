PITTSBURG, Kan. – Matt Wilson is rewriting the history books at Pittsburg State.
Wilson, a graduate of Paola High School, ran a school-record setting time of 1 minute, 11.54 seconds to place first in the 600-meter run in the Wendy’s, Pittsburg State University, MIAA Challenge at the Robert W. Plaster Center on Thursday, Jan. 30.
He broke a 25-year old record set by Dinsdale Morgan who ran a time of 1:11.85 in 1985.
Wilson’s victory was one of four events the Pittsburg State Gorillas won in the meet on their way to taking the team title. Pittsburg State posted 178 points, defeating runner-up Emporia State by 26 points.
Back at home for the Indoor Gorilla Classic on Saturday, Feb. 13, Wilson had another record-setting day. He turned in a time of 1:51.55 to set a new standard in the 800-meter run. The time is also an NCAA qualifying mark.
Wilson also ran on the medley relay team, which set another school record, making it three school records in two weeks.
Wilson is in his four year with the Pittsburg State University track and field program. He also runs for the cross country team. He is a middle distance runner for the Gorillas.
During his high school career, Wilson won the 800-meter run at the Class 4A state meet in Wichita his senior season.
He is member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll. Wilson, a chemistry major, has a 3.03 grade-point average.
Matt is the son of Jeff and Kelli Wilson of Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.