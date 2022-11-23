HASTINGS, Neb. — Ryan Wokutch and the Concordia University Bulldogs defeated Hastings College in shootouts, winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship.
Wokutch, a Paola graduate, is a junior forward at Concordia University.
Concordia played Hastings to a 2-2 tie in regulation. The game was decided in shootouts Friday, Nov. 11. Concordia rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game. The Bulldogs won it 4-2 in shootouts.
The victory sent Concordia to Winona Lake, Ind., for the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament, facing No. 2 seed Keiser University of Florida.
It was a 0-0 draw for 60 minutes. The Concordia University Bulldogs eventually fell to defending national champion Kaiser University by a final of 3-0 on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Concordia University was 15-2-3 on the season, including an 8-1 record in conference play.
Wokutch played in 19 games, including 16 starts. He scored six goals with three assists.
He was second-team, all-conference as a sophomore, playing in 17 games. Wokutch took 12 shots, including six on goal, and scored four goals.
He played in 16 games as a freshman, including one start. He scored four goals with two assists. One of the goals was a game-winner.
Wokutch was the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Soccer Player of the Year three times.
Wokutch scored a team-leading 27 goals for the Paola Panthers his senior season. He was one of the top scorers in the Frontier League and across Kansas.
He owns the Paola school record with 31 goals his junior season. Wokutch was a four-time All-Frontier League Soccer Team selection.
Wokutch helped lead the Paola Panthers to 10 wins his junior season, tying the school record, and the team broke that record with 11 wins during his senior campaign.
Wokutch is a business administration major. Ryan is the son of Scott and Staci Wokutch of Paola.
