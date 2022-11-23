221123_mr_spt_wokutch

Ryan Wokutch, a Paola graduate, holds the GPAC conference tournament trophy after Concordia University won a shootout against Hastings College.

 Submitted Photo

HASTINGS, Neb. — Ryan Wokutch and the Concordia University Bulldogs defeated Hastings College in shootouts, winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship.

Wokutch, a Paola graduate, is a junior forward at Concordia University.

