INDEPENDENCE — The Paola Panther soccer team is making themselves right at home on the road.
Paola hit the road for a game against Independence, leaving with a 4-1 victory Monday, Sept. 23, improving to 4-2 on the season.
Ryan Wokutch scored all four goals in the 4-1 win at Independence.
“Independence was a gutsy game,” Paola coach Corey Troast said. “We started off well and got out to a 2-0 lead within 15 minutes.
“We had our moments of quality soccer, but made a few mistakes,” he said. “We had solid defensive effort from my backline and a great game from Mason Escobar.”
Keeper Austin Weaver allowed just one goal in the victory.
The Panthers scored four goals in a 4-0 shutout at Eudora on Thursday, Sept. 19. Wokutch scored all four goals.
Weaver had the shutout in goal.
